KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A man is behind bars on several charges after Knox County deputies said he crashed into one of their cruisers and led them on a chase. According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at a convenience store at 331 East Emory Road in Powell around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a man passed out in an SUV in front of the store.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO