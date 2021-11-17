SC AG to support FCC’s efforts to reduce robocallers’ access to phone numbers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — State leaders in North and South Carolina are fighting back against robocalls.

Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in support of its efforts to reduce illegal robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, Americans received nearly 4 billion robocalls per month in 2020 — some became victims of identity theft or scammed out of large amounts of money.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) said they know first-hand about the frustrations robocallers cause consumers.

“Everybody wants their phone to stop ringing. Everybody wants these phone calls to stop,” Bailey Parker, spokesperson at the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, said.

Earlier this year the FCC legislation was passed to require phone companies to implement STIR/SHAKEN , a caller ID technology to stop robocallers from spoofing phone numbers. This new technology dropped robocalls by 29 percent, but now they’re finding new ways to bypass this feature.

“No matter how much technology has developed or how many laws are put into place, we can try and lessen the amount of robocalls but it’s really virtually impossible to block every robocall,” Parker said.

Attorney General Alan Wilson, along with several other attorney general from states across the country are supporting new legislation to require phone companies that request direct access to phone numbers to verify their customers’ identity to help prevent the numbers from being sold to robocallers.

In the meantime, the SCDCA said there’s a few things you can do to lessen the amount of calls you receive, such as adding your phone number to the Do Not Call registry or simply not answering the phone for unknown numbers.

“If it’s a number you do not recognize you do not pick up. If you pick up the phone and it’s a criminal robocaller, that’s going to send a message to them that it’s an active phone number and they’re going keep calling the number back,” Parker said.

Parker said if you think you’ve given out your personal information to a scammer over the phone, it’s important to check your credit report weekly for signs of identity theft and contact the SCDCA .

