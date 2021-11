EAST MOLINE, Ill — Roughly 10,100 members of the United Auto Workers union will be able to vote on the latest offer from Deere & Co. on Wed., Nov. 17. The agreement will be an updated version of the second contract offer, rejected on Nov. 2, with what the union described as 'minor modifications.' It continues to include benefits such as an immediate 10% raise, followed by a 5% raise on years three and five of the contract, with lump sum bonuses on years two and four.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO