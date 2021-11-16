ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Experts offer advice for parents to mitigate pandemic burnout

By Wendell Edwards
Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Raising children is hard, but add a pandemic and it’s creating a crisis for many parents, causing burnout. Felecia Edwards-Smith gave birth to her second son Noah in the middle of this pandemic. “Being in the hospital was different. We were alone. Part of me...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTOP

Virtual conference to offer expert advice to Marylanders caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease can be overwhelming — but a virtual conference for Maryland residents next week offers expert advice to help folks cope. “Nobody can do this alone,” said Chris Schneider of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “You need a team to help you; you need to have resources available because you don’t want to burn out.”
HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Expert advice on identifying and combating Season Affective Disorder

The days are getting shorter and colder and we're on our way towards winter. And if you aren't feeling like yourself during the change in seasons, you aren't alone. The National Institute of Health says millions of Americans may suffer seasonal affective disorder during this time. The symptoms usually start...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Health
Hamden, CT
Health
Hamden, CT
Society
insideedition.com

Caring for Your Mental Health Amid Pandemic Burnout

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on people’s mental health. If you feel burnt out or more stressed than usual, you’re not alone. Inside Edition teamed up with GoodRx and its Medical Director, Dr. Preeti Parikh, for tips on how to take care of your mental health. She says exercising every day is important, as is finding time to see friends and family.
MENTAL HEALTH
news9.com

Doctors Offer Advice On Safe Ways To Celebrate The Holidays

Doctors aren't suggesting you can't gather for the holidays, but what they are saying is to be smart about where you gather and who you are gathering with. "The seven-day average is now trending upward again we are up to just under 800 new cases a day," OU Health's Chief COVID-19 Officer Dr. Dale Brazler said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnout#Mental Health#Pandemic#Wfsb#Covid America#Americans
BBC

The mums using Instagram to offer advice to new parents

Jenny Best was up all night for two weeks back in 2019, but not because she was tired from raising her four-month-old twins and a toddler. The Brooklyn-based public relations consultant, and former ballerina for the New York City Ballet, couldn't sleep because she was thinking about her "really big idea".
RECIPES
localmemphis.com

Doctor offers advice for safe Thanksgiving gatherings

VIRGINIA, USA — Thanksgiving and holiday gatherings are fast approaching, but Virginia is still considered a state with a "substantial" spread of coronavirus. While medical experts say COVID-19 vaccines are the best form of protection, they're not 100% effective at keeping people from catching the virus. Dr. Elizabeth Broderick with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gmu.edu

Mason COVID-19 expert gives advice for Thanksgiving celebration safety

Amira Roess, professor of global health and epidemiology at George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services, Department of Global and Community Health, offers advice on COVID-19 safety over the Thanksgiving holiday. Q: What are the best ways for an individual to minimize COVID-19 spread and be with family...
FAIRFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

15 Behaviors That Reveal A Lonely Person

The whole world is your oyster, but what happens when you don’t have anyone to share in these experiences? You don’t go out much, and you socially isolate yourself because you’re lonely. A lonely person might struggle with, and the feeling of solitude is increasing in this country. This widespread...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

Never Leave the Bathroom Stall Before Doing This, Doctors Warn

During the COVID-19 pandemic—or ideally even before it—certain bathroom habits have likely become an essential part of your daily routine. From washing your hands for 20 seconds to opening the door with your shirt sleeves, there are a handful of rules that many of us abide by before leaving a bathroom. We tend to be efficient in the restroom, especially if we're using one outside of our home. But in trying to make your trip as short-lived as possible, there's one thing that you may not be doing, which could have serious health consequences in the long run. Read on to discover what you should never leave the bathroom stall without doing.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy