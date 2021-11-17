ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noem's daughter says she's quitting real estate business

By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter on Tuesday said she would quit the real estate appraiser business following scrutiny over whether her mother used her influence to aid her application for an appraiser license. Noem's daughter, Kassidy Peters, slammed a legislative inquiry and news reporting...

