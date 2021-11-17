Town of Wilbraham hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinic kids ages 5 and up

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Wilbraham is partnering with the Eastern Hampden Shared Public Health Services and Department of Public Health to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Sunday.

The clinic will be held from noon to 5:00 p.m. this Sunday at the Wilbraham Town Hall, located at 240 Springfield Street. Registration is required, you can sign up here .

The clinic will be focused on vaccinating children ages five and older but people of all ages may register for a vaccine.

Other kid COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for this weekend:

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Museums will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 this Saturday and Sunday.

November 20: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

November 21: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The clinic is free and walk-ins are welcomed. Pre-registration is available for those interested. The clinic will be held at the Springfield Museum at 21 Edwards Street in Springfield.

SUNDERLAND – The state’s Mobile Vaccine Bus is touring around Franklin County over the next few weeks with a mission of vaccinating as many young people as possible. A pop-up clinic will be available this Friday at the Sunderland Elementary School from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

