ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Town of Wilbraham hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinic kids ages 5 and up

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qM6pt_0cyrb9yv00

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Wilbraham is partnering with the Eastern Hampden Shared Public Health Services and Department of Public Health to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Sunday.

The clinic will be held from noon to 5:00 p.m. this Sunday at the Wilbraham Town Hall, located at 240 Springfield Street. Registration is required, you can sign up here .

The clinic will be focused on vaccinating children ages five and older but people of all ages may register for a vaccine.

Hatfield Elementary School increases COVID-19 testing after spike in cases

Other kid COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for this weekend:

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Museums will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 this Saturday and Sunday.

  • November 20: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • November 21: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The clinic is free and walk-ins are welcomed. Pre-registration is available for those interested. The clinic will be held at the Springfield Museum at 21 Edwards Street in Springfield.

SUNDERLAND – The state’s Mobile Vaccine Bus is touring around Franklin County over the next few weeks with a mission of vaccinating as many young people as possible. A pop-up clinic will be available this Friday at the Sunderland Elementary School from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Wilbraham, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Wilbraham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#5 And Up#The Springfield Museums#Sunderland#Mobile Vaccine Bus
WWLP

The Big E donates beef for people in need during the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Springfield families in need will give thanks for the gift of premium beef from the Big E for the holidays. 22News was there as hundreds of pounds of meat arrived at the Open Pantry in Springfield. This is the third year the Big E President and CEO Gene Cassidy has […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy