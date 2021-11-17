Kentucky leads Mount St. Mary's 38-27 at halftime

Michigan (10-1) Oklahoma State (10-1) Week 12 will have lasting impacts on the College Football Playoff picture. There is never a sure thing in college football, and this season is perfect proof. Upsets have been prevalent in every week, and Week 12 was no different. Four ranked teams lost over the weekend, with three of those four coming against other ranked opponents. Alabama took down Arkansas in a close 42-35 game. Ohio State dominated against Michigan State, taking home a 56-7 victory. Late Saturday night, Utah also dominated against Oregon, seemingly eliminating the Ducks from the playoff picture. The game will have serious impacts on the playoff and the polls after Week 12.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO