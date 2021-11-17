ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky leads Mount St. Mary's 38-27 at halftime

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It hasn’t been the prettiest game in the history of the sport, but Kentucky leads Mount St. Mary’s 38-27 at halftime. Two Wildcats are in double figures so far. Oscar Tshiebwe is well on his way to...

The Spun

Another College Football Coach Reportedly Fired On Sunday

Schools are not waiting until the season ends to fire their head football coach. We’ve seen several get the boot already in the last few weeks. Troy’s Chip Lindsey is the latest coach to get canned. Lindsey has been let go with one game left on the schedule, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Oregon plummets in polls following Utah loss

As expected, Oregon experienced a drastic drop in both major polls following its loss in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The Ducks (9-2, 6-2) entered the weekend as a consensus top-five team but fell to No. 11 in both the AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. That is...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nebraska Wideout Has Crushing Quote Following Loss

Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers. They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Chip Kelly cashes bonus after UCLA blows out USC

After a 62-33 blowout victory over the struggling USC Trojans, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly returned home a richer man. The win brought UCLA to 7-4 on the season, and Kelly picked up another $10,000 bonus simply for getting win No. 7. Kelly has now won $60,000 in on-field bonuses this season, according to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s 69-67 win over Hofstra

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball narrowly escaped with a 69-67 win over Hofstra on Friday night. From 3-point shooting struggles to junior forward Qudus Wahab not playing in the second half, here are three takeaways from a wild finish at Xfinity Center. Hofstra’s small lineup knocked Qudus Wahab out of the game. For a moment Wahab looked as if he was going to have a big game. The Georgetown ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

USA Today Coaches Poll top 25 released following Week 12

Michigan (10-1) Oklahoma State (10-1) Week 12 will have lasting impacts on the College Football Playoff picture. There is never a sure thing in college football, and this season is perfect proof. Upsets have been prevalent in every week, and Week 12 was no different. Four ranked teams lost over the weekend, with three of those four coming against other ranked opponents. Alabama took down Arkansas in a close 42-35 game. Ohio State dominated against Michigan State, taking home a 56-7 victory. Late Saturday night, Utah also dominated against Oregon, seemingly eliminating the Ducks from the playoff picture. The game will have serious impacts on the playoff and the polls after Week 12.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

College Gameday reveals final regular-season destination

College Gameday, ESPN’s traveling college football show, announced its final regular-season destination Sunday, as it will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan for Michigan-Ohio State. Week 13 of the regular season features a myriad of intense rivalries across the country, but perhaps no rivalry is more heated than Michigan and Ohio...
OHIO STATE
voiceofmotown.com

The Ultimate West Virginia Bowl Game Matchup

Morgantown, West Virginia – If the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6) can win next weekend on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-9), they will become bowl eligible and it could set up the ultimate bowl game matchup with none other than Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars. Houston, currently 10-1...
COLLEGE SPORTS
