ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Noem's daughter says she's quitting real estate business

By STEPHEN GROVES
Midland Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter on Tuesday said she would quit the real estate appraiser business following scrutiny over whether her mother used her influence to aid her application for an appraiser license. Noem's daughter, Kassidy Peters, slammed a legislative inquiry and news...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
sdpb.org

Industry official says she's 'never heard' of document disclosed in Noem appraiser controversy

A document disclosure in the controversy surrounding Gov. Kristi Noem and her daughter is causing confusion in the South Dakota appraiser community. The governor’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, authorized the release of the document this week. It’s a stipulation agreement. It shows that Peters was working with state officials last year on a path to an appraiser license, including additional classes and a re-submitted work sample.
ECONOMY
dakotafreepress.com

Noem’s Daughter Quits Appraising, Joins Labor Secretary in Smokescreen Attack on Press and GOAC

Sister Kennedy must need some help directing Mom’s campaign finances…. In a vituperative letter, Kassidy Peters, daughter of Governor Kristi Noem, announces to the Department of Labor and Regulation, Legislative leaders, and the public that she is quitting real estate appraisal and releasing the remediation plan the Department approved in August 2020 to help her complete her “long and difficult path” to appraiser certification. Seething with “disappointment and anger” at press for investigating her mom’s nepotism and at the Government Operations and Audit Committee for actually looking into the scandal, the second daughter of the most powerful woman in South Dakota plays the victim, blaming GOAC and the media for doing “irreparable damage” to her business and saying that she has “nothing left to fight for nor hide.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Governor Noem's daughter to end appraisal work

(Pierre, SD) -- Governor Kristi Noem's daughter is set to end her appraisal activities. Kassidy Peters says she will resign from her appraisal job at the end of the year and will turn in her licenses. Peters sent a letter Tuesday to South Dakota Department of Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman saying she is angry and disappointed that her "good name and professional reputation" has been damaged by questions about her experience with the Appraisal Certification Program.
POLITICS
Grand Forks Herald

Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, day after lawmakers move for subpoenas

PIERRE, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter says she'll quit a state-certified realty appraiser position after a legislative committee voted to subpoena testimony and records to find if any political pressure came to bear on her achieving certification last year. In the letter written to Department of Labor and Regulation...
POLITICS
KEVN

Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, will resign from her appraisal job and turn in her licenses at the end of the year. In a letter to Secretary Marcia Hultman with the South Dakota Deparment of Labor, Peters writes to “express my disappointment and anger that my good name and professional reputation continue to be damaged by questions and misinformation concerning the Appraisal Certification Program.”
PIERRE, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Sioux City Journal

Noem announces she's seeking a second term as governor

Gov. Kristi Noem, who's considered a rising star in the Republican Party, formally launched her reelection campaign on Friday. Her campaign said in a statement that she has raised over $10 million since she was elected three years ago. She has more than $6.5 million in cash on hand, the campaign said. She had already said she would seek a second term.
EDUCATION
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota lawmakers to press for Noem daughter’s records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers are readying to issue a subpoena on Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration to hand over a document regarding her daughter’s attempt to win a state appraisal license. They want to know if there was an agreement in place to give Kassidy Peters another...
POLITICS
Documented

No Settlement Yet for Separated Families

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. A lawyer for families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border said migrants whose children were taken under the zero tolerance policy haven’t yet reached a settlement with the U.S. government. Attorney Lee Gelernt […] The post No Settlement Yet for Separated Families appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Discrimination#Ap#The Associated Press#Ksfy#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Education Officials To Make Schools Announcement

GARFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, along with state education officials, will make an schools announcement Friday morning. Other officials in attendance include Department of Education Acting Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, New Jersey Schools Development Authority CEO Manny Da Silva, and State Senator Nellie Pou. Garfield Mayor Richard Rigoglioso and Garfield superintendent Anna Sciacca will also be there. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and education officials will make a school announcement. When: Friday, Nov. 19 Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
GARFIELD, NJ
AL.com

What could happen to abortion laws if Roe v. Wade falls?

On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases — perhaps weakening Roe, perhaps...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy