ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dr. Karl – Clifford the Big Red Dog

fourstateshomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs middle schooler Emily struggles to fit in, she discovers a small red puppy who unexpectedly...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
thatshelf.com

Clifford: The Big Red Dog Review – So Fetch

It didn’t get the red carpet premiere that it deserved, but I’m pleasantly surprised to say that Clifford is hardly the biggest dog that TIFF’s ever programmed among the Galas. After delaying its release due to concerns about the Delta Variant, Clifford: The Big Red Dog finally hits theatres when the sun seems to be lifting. It’s just the kind of fun escape that kids probably need. Parents and intrigued cinephiles, moreover, might want to throw the dog (and festival) a bone. Clifford is light escapism with a feel-good message about embracing anyone who stands out from the crowd. Someone finally found a way to make “fetch” happen.
PETS
Laredo Morning Times

'Clifford the Big Red Dog': Not a great movie, but worth a belly rub or two

Success, for the new "Clifford the Big Red Dog" movie, a hybrid of live-action and animation based on the book series and PBS TV show, was never a high bar. Find a cute kid. Make sure the title character, a giant, red, CGI mutt, isn't too creepy-looking. Tell a sweet story. Call it a day. The film neatly checks all those boxes - and, at times, even does a bit more.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ on Paramount+, an Outsized Kiddie Romp

Cut to: Emily Elizabeth Howard (Darby Camp). She’s the new sixth grader at the Highly Prestigious Academy for Snooty Brats, where mean girls call her “food stamps” because she’s there on scholarship. She goes home to an improbably spacious apartment in Harlem that looks like it rents for about four grand a month, where she lives with her mother (Sienna Guillory). Emily passes by her colorful neighbors to establish their future involvement in the plot, and participates in instances of product placement, including a sugary breakfast cereal (for the kids) and durable flooring materials (for the adults). I bet that particular brand of durable flooring material could absolutely hold up nicely in areas heavily trafficked by precocious children and colossal dogs, or your money back!
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

Clifford the Big Red Dog Is the Best CGI Dog I’ve Ever Seen

It’s a classic childhood problem: You meet a small, Kool-Aid-red puppy from some old guy with a British accent and a tent full of animals. You find him in your backpack a day later and convince your irresponsible uncle-slash-babysitter to let you keep the puppy overnight despite your building’s no-pet policy. You name him Clifford. The next morning you wake up and the puppy’s... bigger. Like, roughly the size of an elephant.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darby Camp
Person
John Cleese
Person
Jack Whitehall
Boston Herald

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ a throwback with lots of heart

Rated PG. At AMC Boston Common and South Bay, Regal Fenway, suburban theaters and on Paramount +. Back in 1963, the character of Clifford (the big, red dog) came into the world when a children’s book editor suggested cartoonist and illustrator Norman Bridwell come up with a story to go along with one of his drawings.
MOVIES
CBS Miami

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Debuts On The Big Screen & Paramount+ As A Charming Canine Comedy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While her single mom Maggie is away, middle schooler Emily Elizabeth and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey stumble upon a magical rescuer at a carnival who gifts her a little red puppy. Emily Elizabeth never imagines waking up to find a giant 10-foot dog in her tiny New York City apartment. “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is based on the beloved scholastic book character created by author Norman Bridwell. Darby Camp, 14, plays Emily Elizabeth and British actor Jack Whitehall plays uncle Casey. “It’s such an iconic character. It’s not lost on us how important a figure Clifford is in...
PETS
Variety

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Review: The Agreeable Version of a CGI-Critter-Meets-Live-Action Diversion

Clifford the Big Red Dog was born in a series of children’s books, the first of which was published in 1963. In the decades since, the adventures of the scarlet canine mascot-hero have been spun into three popular PBS Kids TV series, a live musical, video games, and the 2004 animated feature “Clifford’s Really Big Movie,” which was adapted from one of the TV series (and did very little business). All of which is to say that unlikely as it may sound, the new “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is the first really big Clifford movie. So what does that...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Red#The True Meaning
FOX2now.com

Clifford the Big Red Dog is unleashed at the box office

ST. LOUIS – Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic Dan Buffa stopped by and brought a huge red furry friend – Clifford the Big Red Dog. The movie hit theaters this week and so far, it’s popular with kids and parents. We heard from some of the cast and what it was like playing their roles with a computer-generated 10-foot pup!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cinema Blend

How Clifford The Big Red Dog's Producers Decided Just How Big To Make The Beloved Character For The Movie

Of all the reasons to lovingly remember Norman Bridwell's classic Clifford the Big Red Dog stories, the titular pet's gasp-worthy size was definitely a major factor. As one might expect, Clifford's inherent big-ness was also a major point of concern for the filmmakers putting together Paramount's live-action adaptation, which stars comedic actor Jack Whitehall and Big Little Lies' Darby Camp opposite the overgrown canine. Just how big would be too big for this vividly colored behemoth?
MOVIES
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy