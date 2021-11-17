Navajo Nation opposes Biden's drilling ban at Chaco Canyon, wants smaller buffer

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Navajo Nation said Tuesday that it disagrees with the Biden administration's proposal to ban oil and gas drilling within a 10-mile radius of Chaco Canyon in New Mexico, and instead prefers a smaller buffer.

The Navajo Nation's Council -- the legislative body of the government -- called on the administration to work with Navajo leaders regarding the proposed 20-year ban on drilling around the Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

"The Biden administration bypassed previous requests to Congress for field hearings and for leaders to hear directly from our Navajo families affected in the Chaco Canyon region," a statement from Speaker Seth Damon said.

"The position of the Navajo Nation Council is for the creation of a 5-mile buffer within and around this sacred site. It is important that the federal government consider and work with our Navajo allottees to further advance development.

"The administration must respect our tribal sovereignty and what the government-to-government relationship entails."

President Joe Biden's administration announced the proposed protections around the Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico on Monday while holding a Tribal Nations summit at the White House. The White House described the greater Chaco region as one of "great cultural, spiritual and historical significance to many Pueblos and Indian Tribes" which contains "thousands of artifacts that date back more than 1,000 years."

Chaco cultural sites were listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987 and are one of only 24 such sites in the United States.

The proposal, under consideration by the Interior Department, doesn't apply to individual allotments owned by private, state or Tribal entities. But Rickie Nez, Navajo Resources and Development Committee chairman, indicated the proposed ban would prevent Navajo families from leasing their allotments.

"Protecting the interests of the Navajo people in the Eastern Agency is vital to our roles as the governing of the Navajo Nation," Nez said. "We must ensure the livelihood of Navajo allotted land owners in the greater Chaco Canyon area are maintained."

Nez called on the Biden administration to work with the Navajo Nation on the issue.

The Interior Department on Tuesday announced the formation of a new Secretary's Tribal Advisory Committee to provide a way for Tribal leaders to converse directly with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

"Tribes need a seat at the decision making table before policies are made that impact their communities. The creation of this new Tribal Advisory Committee is a timely and much-needed development that will ensure Tribal leaders can engage at the highest levels of the department on the issues that matter most to their people," Haaland said.

