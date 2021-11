Celebrate the Holidays with Apex

The Disneyland Resort got one step closer to its holiday celebrations with the arrival of the 60 foot Christmas tree in Town Square on Main Street, USA overnight. It is decorated with nearly 1,800 ornaments. Every year it is a popular icon for photos during the holidays at the Disneyland Resort. It also comes to life throughout the night as snow falls on Main Street, USA. DAPS MAGIC team member Steven took the following photos and video of this beautiful Christmas tree on the morning of its arrival.

