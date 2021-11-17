ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Exclusive: MTA worker shot in face with BB gun, advocates sound alarm

By Nicole Johnson
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47T7th_0cyrZ6KU00

NEW YORK — MTA conductor Trevor Thomas was still very shaken Tuesday, about a week after being shot in the face with a BB gun. If it had been a real gun, he said, it could have killed him.

“It could have been worse,” Thomas said. “I was just scared and traumatized I wouldn’t be here to tell the story today.”

It happened last week around 9 p.m. Monday night. Thomas had just taken a break and was headed back to his downtown to train at the 219th Street station when he said he felt a stinging pain in his nose.T

“I felt my nose I was bleeding all over the train, bleeding over my shirt,” he said.

Monday’s attack was the third time Thomas says he has been assaulted including being spat on. While subway crime is down, attacks are still happening against employees.

During the week of Nov. 1, there were two assaults on subway staff and four on the buses; there were seven complaints about harassment on MTA staff in the subway and 28 on buses.

In a statement regarding Thomas’ shooting, a spokesperson for TWU said: “This is a heinous attack on a transit worker which underscores the need for more protections and stronger laws to keep our members safe.”

Tramell Thompson, founder of Progressive Action which represents a faction of union workers, said the words are not enough: the MTA and the union dropped the ball by keeping this and other incidents quiet.

“It boggles my mind that a train conductor can be shot in the face and there was no word from the company or the union,” he said.

The Transit Workers Union Local 100 responded to Thompson’s statement, calling it “ridiculously false.”

“The suggestion that TWU Local 100 has been silent on the issue of assaults is ridiculously false. TWU has waged very public campaigns to increase penalties for assaults, increase the number of police officers in the subway, increase police attention to buses, and has arranged scores of interviews with transit workers who were assaulted, as anyone who watches television news or glances at the newspapers knows,” Pete Donohue, director of press and media relations for TWU Local 100, said in a statement.

The MTA released the following statement:

“Our first priority is the safety of transit riders and employees, which makes recent incidents in which guns were displayed repugnant and unacceptable. Given aggressive investigation by the NYPD in these and other cases, combined with security cameras at every station in the system, it’s no coincidence serious subway crime is the lowest it’s been in a quarter century.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 5

HTMS
4d ago

omg! The workers are at risk more than ever. They should all be armed. Communists unleashed trash on working people

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed in the neck on subway near Penn Station: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man stabbed a subway rider to death in an unprovoked attack near Penn Station early Sunday morning, police said. The 32-year-old victim was onboard a northbound No. 2 train when the suspect stabbed him in the neck as the train entered the station, according to the NYPD. The suspect then fled […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

5 charged with rioting after vehicle vandalized in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. — Five people were hit with rioting and other charges Saturday after police say they damaged and graffitied a vehicle in Queens Friday night.  Police shared images of the vehicle on social media, however, they did not specify where in Queens the incident took place. “The NYPD takes its responsibility to protect the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Suffolk DA-elect Ray Tierney talks gangs, guns and bail reform

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — For the first time in 20 years, a Republican will run the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney-elect Ray Tierney joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino on Sunday to talk about what he plans to do differently, particularly when it comes to gangs, guns and bail reform. Gang violence […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
PIX11

Attacker bashes man in the face, repeatedly stabs him in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — An attacker smashed a metal object into a man’s face, then repeatedly stabbed the victim in Brooklyn, police said Saturday. The two argued near 55th Street and Seventh Avenue on Nov. 1, officials said. When it escalated, the attacker used a sharp object of some kind to stab the 57-year-old victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

See it: Minor escapes Bronx sidewalk shootout

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A minor narrowly escaped being shot as two people exchanged gunfire on a Bronx sidewalk on Friday, video of the shootout shows. Police were called to the scene on Webster Avenue near Claremont Park around 4:10 p.m. Two individuals appeared to exchange words on the sidewalk before they each pulled out […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NJ man set himself on fire, walked into convenience store: police

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey man set himself on fire and then entered a gas station convenience store, starting small fires before he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. Atlantic City police said the 24-year-old Somers Point man doused himself with rubbing alcohol and used a lighter to set […]
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Nypd#Shooting#Public Transit#Twu#Progressive Action
PIX11

16-year-old fatally shot outside East Harlem NYCHA building: NYPD

EAST HARLEM — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a NYCHA complex in East Harlem Saturday evening, police said Sunday. Jamere Chapman was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach in front of the Wagner Houses on East 124th Street around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. EMS rushed the boy, who […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man slashed in face on Manhattan subway: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A rider was slashed in the face on a Manhattan subway train Saturday night, police said. It happened at about 5 p.m. on a southbound A train at the West Fourth Street-Washington Square station, according to officers. The male victim was slashed across his face; officials could not say what led […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
MTA
PIX11

10-year-old girl last seen leaving Bronx school found safe: NYPD

Update: The girl has been found safe, police said on Sunday. Original story: NEW YORK — Police launched a search for a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Bronx this weekend. The girl was last seen leaving her school on Taylor Avenue around 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD. Police described […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police: New DNA tests link woman to 1986 baby killing

Connecticut police have charged a Florida woman with murder in connection with the 1986 killing of a baby who was found dead in a garbage truck. Police in Greenwich, Connecticut, say new DNA testing linked Janita Phillips, of Lake Mary, Florida, to the crime scene and confirmed she was the boy’s mother. Phillips turned herself […]
GREENWICH, CT
PIX11

Teen stabbed by student inside Bronx high school: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A teen was stabbed during a fight with another student inside a Bronx high school on Friday, police said. Police were called to Walton High School on Reservoir Avenue just before 1 p.m. The students were fighting when the 15-year-old grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the 14-year-old, police said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Gunmen open fire in NJ yard, injuring child and 4 others

PASSAIC, NJ — Two gunmen opened fire in a New Jersey backyard, injuring five people, including a child, officials said. Officers responded to a yard near Lafayette Avenue and Howe Avenue in Passaic around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said. When they got there, they found a 4-year-old child, a 21-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and […]
PASSAIC, NJ
PIX11

All aboard: Next phase of 2nd Avenue Subway moves ahead

MANHATTAN — The new infrastructure bill that passed this week is bringing new life and funding to the next phase of the Second Avenue Subway. Plans call for new stations in East Harlem at 106th and 116th Streets, and a terminal at the 125th Street station complex on the Lexington Line in Harlem. While things […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

As public attention shifts, conditions at Rikers still in question

NEW YORK — Challenges on Rikers Island remain weeks after conditions at the jail facility made headlines and drew the attention of public officials. “It was like a nightmare,” said Richard Foust, who was released earlier this month. Kelsey De Avila of Brooklyn Defender Services said she has new concerns, too. “What’s looming ahead of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy