ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How My Husband’s Parkinson’s Disease Has Changed My Travels

By Chelle Koster Walton
travelawaits.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we landed in Dallas-Fort Worth, I had a message from American Airlines that it had changed our seat assignments. For our leg to San Antonio, we’d be sitting in the inside two seats of a back row. We had just come to terms, on that first leg from Fort Myers,...

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

I Am Living With Early Onset Dementia. This Is How My Life Has Changed.

I first noticed an issue in 2017. I was working as an analyst for a large consumer electronics company in their accounting department. I began noticing that I was having trouble with some of the regular tasks at my job, like forgetting how to use a computer program I used every week, or having trouble with numbers and sending the wrong totals to management. This was very unusual.
HEALTH
BBC

Parkinson's disease: Wantage campaigner Alex Flynn dies

An explorer who took part in a series of daunting challenges to highlight the impact of Parkinson's disease has died. Alex Flynn was in Nepal as he sought to become the first person with the condition to climb Mount Everest. Mr Flynn, from Oxfordshire, was 36 when he was diagnosed...
HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
WebMD

How I Got My Life Back After Peripheral Arterial Disease

Rodney McKinley found out he had peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in 2011, when his frequent walks dissolved into searing pain. “When I would lay down in bed to sleep, it felt like someone had a blowtorch under my toes,” he says. McKinley had bypass surgery in his groin -- with...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

How 9/11 Changed My Life

It’s somewhat cliche to say that 9/11 changed everyone’s lives forever, but for my family, the terrorist attacks of 9/11/01 truly had a profound impact on our lives. I wasn’t born until 2007, so I didn’t really know how much it personally affected my family until recently. But on the twentieth anniversary of the attacks, I learned how much an event that happened almost seven years before I was born, changed my life.
TYRONE, PA
The Dogington Post

How I Dog Trained My Husband

With my feet on the teal mat from Costco, I stared at our drying rack of “clean dishes,” at the knife sticking out, half of it still smeared with peanut butter. Chunks of peanuts glistened under the late afternoon sun that was coming in through the kitchen window. It was Extra Crunchy Skippy, and I was a creamy gal all the way. This meant there could only be one culprit. In the reflection on the metal basin of the sink, I saw the rage flash in my eyes as a sneer spread across my lips. My husband had once more deemed this knife to be “clean enough.”
ACCIDENTS
travelawaits.com

5 Important Tips For Traveling With An Aging Parent

I have to admit even though I’m a seasoned traveler, one trip I was nervous about was flying with my mother from Oakland to Houston. There were underlying emotions. My mother, at 87, was picking up and saying goodbye to her home of many years. She was relocating to be closer to my sister who lives in Houston. Though she is independent, it’s that time of life when she needs someone nearby. I was in charge of getting our family’s crown jewel safely to Texas. This would be our first flight together in decades. Mommy gets around pretty good, but airports can be endless walking, even for me. I had alerted the airline when I made the reservation that I needed wheelchair assistance. We arrived at the airport and from the minute we stepped out of the car to the curbside check in, someone quickly came with a wheelchair. They ushered us through the airport hassle-free and to the gate.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Ireland#American Airlines#Pd
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Hiking
johnnyjet.com

Should You Cancel Your American or Southwest Airlines Holiday Tickets and Rebook on Another Carrier?

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. It looks like American Airlines (AA) and Southwest (SWA) are starting to catch up with their out-of-sync schedules. According to FlightAware, AA has *only* canceled 95 flights so far today and delayed 166, while SWA has canceled 14 and so far has delayed 259 flights. Keep in mind, it’s only 11:30amPT so these numbers will no doubt grow but it’s still a big improvement from yesterday.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy