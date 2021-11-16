How My Husband’s Parkinson’s Disease Has Changed My Travels

I have to admit even though I’m a seasoned traveler, one trip I was nervous about was flying with my mother from Oakland to Houston. There were underlying emotions. My mother, at 87, was picking up and saying goodbye to her home of many years. She was relocating to be closer to my sister who lives in Houston. Though she is independent, it’s that time of life when she needs someone nearby. I was in charge of getting our family’s crown jewel safely to Texas. This would be our first flight together in decades. Mommy gets around pretty good, but airports can be endless walking, even for me. I had alerted the airline when I made the reservation that I needed wheelchair assistance. We arrived at the airport and from the minute we stepped out of the car to the curbside check in, someone quickly came with a wheelchair. They ushered us through the airport hassle-free and to the gate.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 HOURS AGO