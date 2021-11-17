Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence butt heads with Meryl Streep in 'Don't Look Up' trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Don't Look Up. Press Association

In Adam McKay's sci-fi dramedy, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) embark on a media tour to warn the human race of "a very large comet" they've discovered to be "headed directly towards Earth." The problem, other than the obvious? Nobody cares.

President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) opts to "sit tight and assess" rather than take any action, and she's backed by her son, Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill), in blissful ignorance.

Randall, Kate and Dr. Clayton Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan) decide to leak their findings, which lands them on a popular morning television show hosted by Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry) and Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett). They're mocked, as people care much more about the rumored relationship status of pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande) and DJ Chello (Kid Cudi) in the news cycle.

Timothée Chalamet, Michael Chiklis, Melanie Lynskey and Ron Perlman also star.

Don't Look Up will descend upon select theaters Dec. 10 before hitting Netflix on Dec. 24.