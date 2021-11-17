ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence butt heads with Meryl Streep in 'Don't Look Up' trailer

By Megan Armstrong
 5 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Don't Look Up. Press Association

In Adam McKay's sci-fi dramedy, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) embark on a media tour to warn the human race of "a very large comet" they've discovered to be "headed directly towards Earth." The problem, other than the obvious? Nobody cares.

President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) opts to "sit tight and assess" rather than take any action, and she's backed by her son, Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill), in blissful ignorance.

Randall, Kate and Dr. Clayton Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan) decide to leak their findings, which lands them on a popular morning television show hosted by Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry) and Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett). They're mocked, as people care much more about the rumored relationship status of pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande) and DJ Chello (Kid Cudi) in the news cycle.

Timothée Chalamet, Michael Chiklis, Melanie Lynskey and Ron Perlman also star.

Don't Look Up will descend upon select theaters Dec. 10 before hitting Netflix on Dec. 24.

HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
International Business Times

Diane Keaton Thought Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Is Leonardo DiCaprio As She Talked About ‘Male Beauty’

Diane Keaton hilariously mistook Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Philippe for Leonardo DiCaprio as she talked about male beauty on her social media page earlier this week. The 75-year-old actress was reacting to a slideshow of Hollywood heartthrobs on her Instagram page Monday. With a voice commentary, Keaton gushed over the "male beauty" of each celebrity in the gallery, starting with a snap of one whom she thought was “Titanic” star DiCaprio.
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lawrence displays baby bump at 'Don't Look Up' screening

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump when she joined her "Don't Look Up" co-stars at a screening of the movie Wednesday in Los Angeles. A photo from the event shows Lawrence, who's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, proudly displaying her pregnant form in a green mini-dress that she paired with hot pink heels.
Cinema Blend

Don’t Look Up’s Second Trailer Highlights A+ Cast, Including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, And Timothée Chalamet

The end of the world can be a filmmaker’s dream canvas, as stories of intense hope or biting satire can come to life with great clarity. Co-writer/director Adam McKay is taking full advantage of that latter stage, as his latest film Don’t Look Up is a dark comedy with planetary stakes. It only seems fitting that a movie about a threat from the stars would include an A+ cast, including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet.
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence accidentally inhaled a magnetic nose ring and spat it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer Lawrence has recalled an awkward moment during the filming of Don’t Look Up, where she accidentally inhaled a magnetic nose ring.The actor sports red hair and two nose rings for her role as an astronomer in the Netflix film.Speaking to Vanity Fair about costume mishaps, Lawrence said: “The nose rings... one just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet. And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.”Lawrence and DiCaprio star in the film alongside Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Ariana Grande.Don’t Look Up is a...
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
Deadline

How ‘Don’t Look Up’s Adam McKay Got Leo, JLaw, Streep, Chalamet, Rylance To Sound Climate Change Alarm With Comedy On Comet Hurtling To Earth

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay has evolved from his broad comedy origins on Saturday Night Live and films like Step Brothers, Talladega Nights and Anchorman to more socially relevant films like The Big Short and Vice. He has fused both of these elements into Don’t Look Up, a Netflix movie that features some of the biggest stars in the movie business constellation, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and more. The film will be an unusual awards-season entry, its closest comp being spirited satires like Dr. Strangelove and...
AOL Corp

Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch.
EW.com

Jennifer Lawrence got stoned to play Don't Look Up character: 'Everybody was f---ing with me'

Jennifer Lawrence took a hit for her Don't Look Up performance — but in a good way. The Oscar winner admitted she actually got high on the set of the forthcoming Adam McKay film while playing a scientist with a fondness for weed. Her character, Dr. Kate Dibiasky, uses marijuana to calm her nerves after discovering a deadly comet is hurtling towards Earth. (Fair.)
ScreenCrush

‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer Reveals Star-Studded Cast

It's the end of the world as we know it, and Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are doing their best to fix it. Adam McKay’s Netflix disaster comedy Don't Look Up follows an astronomy grad student named Kate (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Mindy (DiCaprio) as they attempt to warn everyone of impending doom — a “planet killer” comet that’s hurtling towards Earth. The only problem? They can't get anyone to take them seriously.
imdb.com

Leonardo DiCaprio and ‘Don’t Look Up’ Cast Spent Two Days Improvising One 16-Minute Scene

Adam McKay encourages his actors to improvise during filming, but that’s quite a time-consuming process when the scene in question features three Oscar winners and one of the most beloved comedians working today (who also happens to be a two-time Oscar nominee). A set piece featured in McKay’s star-studded Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” is set in the Oval Office at the White House and features Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s astronomer characters consulting Meryl Streep’s president and Jonah Hill’s chief of staff. Also involved is Rob Morgan’s NASA executive. With so much talent and so much improvisation, McKay filmed this one set piece for two whole days.
Paste Magazine

Earth Is in Trouble in the First Full Trailer for Don't Look Up

If there’s anything director Adam McKay is an expert in, it’s turning real-life catastrophes into entertaining, satirical films. In 2015, he directed The Big Short, which dramatizes the story of the financial crash of 2008. Three years later, he came out with Vice, which takes a deep-dive into the sinister vice presidency of Dick Cheney. And now, fittingly, he’s turning to the most relevant subject matter of all: The end of the world.
