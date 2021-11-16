Canagliflozin Improves HF Symptoms in Fully Remote Trial

I share an 8-year-old spayed female spaniel mutt dog with my ex-husband. A few months ago, she started shaking some and doing a belly crawl. She was seen by a vet, they found nothing significant, and the dog was sent home with something called Carprofen for a few days. She improved and the meds ran out. The problem started again about a week ago, so I took her in where she was given a tick panel that was negative, but positive for anaplasmosis. Pending a PCR, I was given Carprofen and a week of doxycycline for the dog. The PCR came back negative and again, she seems to be doing much better, but I worry that when the medications run out again that things will be as they were. What do I do now, and would you suggest any other testing? I was told that she is otherwise fine except for being a bit overweight and always being a bit anxious and barking a lot. Are there any other medications that you think she should have?

