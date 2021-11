A Planet Fitness location is coming to Keller at 1610 Keller Parkway in spring 2022, according to Planet Fitness’ website. According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the $1.2 million construction will begin Jan. 1 and is expected to be finished April 17. Planet Fitness offers two memberships for users, and both provide free fitness training, according to the website. The gym franchise has over 2,300 locations in all 50 states as well as in Canada, Australia and Latin America. 844-880-7180. www.planetfitness.com.

KELLER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO