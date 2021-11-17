Stearns Wharf ready to ring in holiday season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Stearns Wharf is getting ready to kick off the holiday season.

On Sunday, Dec. 12 a holiday tree lighting ceremony will be held with a 25-foot green white fir christmas tree.

The lighting will feature holiday tunes sung by the Dos Pueblos jazz choir.

That tree lighting will kick off the 35th annual Parade of Lights on the waterfront which will be followed by a fireworks show.

It all begins on Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers say coronavirus precautions will be in place and masks will be required to enter businesses and restaurants on the wharf, as mandated by Santa Barbara County.

The tree lighting is sponsored by the Stearns Wharf Merchants. For more information about Stearns Wharf, click here .

