Police investigate shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting investigation is underway in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to police.

Around 4:11 p.m., San Francisco police officers from the Bayview Station responded to the area of 3rd Street and La Salle Avenue near Mendell Street.

Officers found a man who sustained a gunshot wound. Medical attention was given to the man before he was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say he is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officials will remain on the scene to continue investigating.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency posted to Twitter reporting delays and possible reroutes

Follow their Twitter account for the latest updates on reroutes.

If you have any details on the shooting, you are asked to contact the police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

