ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Police investigate shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkvtN_0cyrXBjI00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting investigation is underway in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to police.

Around 4:11 p.m., San Francisco police officers from the Bayview Station responded to the area of 3rd Street and La Salle Avenue near Mendell Street.

Officers found a man who sustained a gunshot wound. Medical attention was given to the man before he was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say he is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officials will remain on the scene to continue investigating.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency posted to Twitter reporting delays and possible reroutes

Follow their Twitter account for the latest updates on reroutes.

If you have any details on the shooting, you are asked to contact the police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

Check back for details as this is developing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Shooting#Sfpd#La Salle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KRON4 News

More than 20 injured after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (NEXSTAR) –More than 20 people were injured when a driver of an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the city’s police chief. Waukesha police chief Dan Thompson said authorities have identified a person of interest in the case. Police asked people to “avoid the downtown area for the […]
ACCIDENTS
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy