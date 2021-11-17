Shot through the Digital Night Scope

A forest blooming with power cords and algorithms, a sea drowning in data and waste: these are the terrains evoked by Synthetic Wilderness, a group exhibition currently on view at LA’s Honor Fraser gallery until 18 December. Curated by tech writer Jesse Damiani, the show features three artists—Nancy Baker Cahill, Xin Liu and LaJuné McMillian—whose work traverses the social, political and cultural implications of emerging technology. McMillian does this with an added emphasis on marginalized communities. Through their series of NFT self-portraits, the artist examines technology’s twofold capacity to harm already vulnerable people as well as spark liberation for them. Using Unreal Engine and an avatar creation software, McMillian (who will be participating in a speaker series related to the exhibit, called “NFTs in 2022” in 13 November) distorts their profile, creating a kaleidoscope of colors that grows like a rhizome and bursts across the frame.
