Pittsburgh, PA

Boston Red Sox owner in talks to buy Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team - source

 5 days ago
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group LLC is in talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday, adding that the hockey team's senior leadership is expected to remain unchanged.

Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, who co-own the professional ice hockey team, had organized a group of investors that brought the Penguins out of bankruptcy in 1999.

The Wall Street Journal had first reportedthe talks, citing people familiar with the matter, and said a deal could be finalized later this week.

Fenway Sports Group was founded by John Henry, who has been its principal owner since its creation in 2001. The group also owns Liverpool Football Club and 50% of NASCAR's Roush Fenway Racing.

FanSided

Red Sox Free Agency: Boston would be foolish to sign Justin Verlander

Free agency is open and while teams may not start swooping players up off the market anytime soon, the rumor mill will absolutely begin to turn. One of the bigger fish in the ocean this winter will be a veteran righty, Justin Verlander. Despite not pitching at all in 2021 due to Tommy John, teams will still have interest in him, including the Red Sox.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Among Teams That Watched Justin Verlander Throw On Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Justin Verlander has taken a major league mound just once since 2019, so the veteran righty had to show teams that he’s still got it at a showcase on Monday. The Boston Red Sox were among the many teams to see Verlander go to work down in Florida, according to WEEI. There were nearly 20 teams on hand to watch Verlander pitch on Monday, as the 38-year-old works his way back from Tommy John surgery last September. He missed all of 2021 and hasn’t seen game action since the end of the 2019 season, but the veteran impressed...
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

