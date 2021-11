What was used to refer to as the e-commerce boom is now a consumer way of life. In 2020, U.S. digital retail sales topped $844 billion, and in 2022, with the lasting impacts of the pandemic permanently altering consumer behavior, e-commerce is on track to become a trillion-dollar industry. While omnichannel approaches to retail have provided consumers with more convenience and greater choices, this acceleration of e-commerce has led to a pressing need for packaging materials and is creating a strain on both the supply chain and the environment. The result is higher prices, greater energy use and more waste involving paper and plastic packaging. Collectively, these effects are contributing to growing sustainability concerns that cannot be ignored.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO