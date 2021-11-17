ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameras capture wild hit-and-run in Cape Coral

By Jessica Babb
ABC7 Fort Myers
CAPE CORAL, Fla.– A Cape Coral homeowner is dealing with the aftermath of a hit-and-run crash that caused thousands of dollars in damages to her lanai.

The crash happened Saturday night off Kismet Parkway.

Police said the driver, Samuel Viera, was driving on Kismet Parkway when he hit another truck, causing damage to both vehicles.

Viera then crossed the median, hit a sign, and drove into an empty lot before hitting the home.

The framing on the lanai was bent while the trees and shrubs lining the property were plowed over.

“I just said thank God that myself, the children, and my husband were all alive because normally we swim at night time, especially on the weekends,” the homeowner said.

Police said Viera then left the scene and ended up on Diplomat Parkway.

Viera is currently facing charges for DUI and hit and run.

