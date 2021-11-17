ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor No. 11 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

By Mandy Knight
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnbgZ_0cyrWE8000

WACO, TX — The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out today, and Baylor is at No. 11 while Texas A&M ranks No. 16.

  1. Georgia (10-0)
  2. Alabama (9-1)
  3. Oregon (9-1)
  4. Ohio State (9-1)
  5. Cincinnati (10-0)
  6. Michigan (9-1)
  7. Michigan State (9-1)
  8. Notre Dame (9-1)
  9. Oklahoma State (9-1)
  10. Wake Forest (9-1)
  11. Baylor (8-2)
  12. Ole Miss (8-2)
  13. Oklahoma (9-1)
  14. BYU (8-2)
  15. Wisconsin (7-3)
  16. Texas A&M (7-3)
  17. Iowa (8-2)
  18. Pittsburgh (8-2)
  19. San Diego State (9-1)
  20. NC State (7-3)
  21. Arkansas (7-3)
  22. UTSA (10-0)
  23. Utah (7-3)
  24. Houston (9-1)
  25. Mississippi State (6-4)
