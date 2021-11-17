Baylor No. 11 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
WACO, TX — The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out today, and Baylor is at No. 11 while Texas A&M ranks No. 16.
- Georgia (10-0)
- Alabama (9-1)
- Oregon (9-1)
- Ohio State (9-1)
- Cincinnati (10-0)
- Michigan (9-1)
- Michigan State (9-1)
- Notre Dame (9-1)
- Oklahoma State (9-1)
- Wake Forest (9-1)
- Baylor (8-2)
- Ole Miss (8-2)
- Oklahoma (9-1)
- BYU (8-2)
- Wisconsin (7-3)
- Texas A&M (7-3)
- Iowa (8-2)
- Pittsburgh (8-2)
- San Diego State (9-1)
- NC State (7-3)
- Arkansas (7-3)
- UTSA (10-0)
- Utah (7-3)
- Houston (9-1)
- Mississippi State (6-4)
