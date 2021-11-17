Police identify man hit, killed by car in west Charlotte

Wilkinson Boulevard fatal crash Police investigating a crash that left a man dead in west Charlotte on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — Police have identified a man who was hit and killed by a car in west Charlotte Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred shortly before 7 p.m. along Wilkinson Boulevard near Alleghany Street, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Detectives said they found 67-year-old Thomas Allison lying in the road with severe injuries near a damaged 2000 Chevrolet Impala.

Allison was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives believe Allison was walking in the roadway and not in a crosswalk when he was struck by the right side of the Impala. CMPD’s DWI Task Force said they do not believe the driver of the Impala, who stopped after the collision, was impaired or speeding.

However, Allision is suspected of being impaired, according to police. Officials say toxicology results are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or click here.

