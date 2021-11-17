ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Arkansas AG Rutledge speaks about addressing drug abuse at summit in Rogers

By Justin Trobaugh
 5 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was in Northwest Arkansas on November 16 for the Arkansas prescription drug abuse prevention summit.

The summit was held at the Rogers Convention Center.

Rutledge spoke about the importance of having the training needed to properly address drug abuse.

Rutledge ends gubernatorial bid, enters Arkansas Lieutenant Governor’s race

“At the drug abuse summit, we have a clinical track, a law enforcement, a family track,” Rutledge said. “All of us make sure that we have people getting together at the table talking about solutions to address this problem.”

In October, Rutledge, along with many others in the state, announced a $216 million opioid settlement from major pharmaceutical distributors that will provide relief to people across the country dealing with opioid addiction.

