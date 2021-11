A 2022 Kia EV6 has set a new Guinness World Record by driving across the United States with the shortest amount of charging time of any electric vehicle. The car manufacturer drove an EV6 from New York City to Los Angeles over seven days and during the 2,880.5-mile trip, the car was only plugged in for 7 hours, 10 minutes and 1 second. This allowed the Kia EV6 to beat the previous record-holder held by a Tesla at 12 hours, 48 minutes and 19 seconds.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO