Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark

By PWMania.com Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. – Too Fast, Too Fuego (Fuego del Sol & Fuego 2) vs. Kit...

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
Roman Reigns Addresses Rumor That The Rock Will Be At Survivor Series

Earlier in 2021, there was a rumor that The Rock would be appearing at the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut. Fans are still speculating that The Rock could make a surprise appearance at the event. During an appearance on The Tonight Show...
PWMania

Karrion Kross Post-WWE Ring Return Announced

Karrion Kross is no more. The former WWE RAW Superstar is back to using the Killer Kross name on the indies, and will make his ring return at WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ. Kross will go up against former ROH star Flip Gordon at...
WWE
New York Post

John Morrison headlines another round of WWE cuts

WWE’s year-long restructuring has continued with another round of talent cuts. John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker are the latest names to be let go from the company. The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of...
WWE
PWMania

Report: Several WWE Superstars Released

The following WWE stars were released Thursday night, according to several sources:. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted that “John Laurinaitis cited budget cuts as the reason within the e-mail” that was sent out regarding the releases. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast wrote that he was told “many within the company were blindsided by this set of releases.” Zarian added that “the belief was that the previous set of releases would be it for 2021 but with anticipation that this would be a regular occurrence moving forward.”
WWE
f4wonline.com

AEW Dark: Elevation spoilers from Indianapolis, Indiana

Matches for AEW Dark: Elevation were taped before Wednesday's Dynamite at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. Here are the full spoilers for the show, courtesy of WrestleZone:. Gunn Club defeated Nasty Russ, T Money and Sean Cooke. Nyla Rose, The Bunny and Emi Sakura defeated Riho, Skye Blue...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Comments On Feeling ‘Lost In The Shuffle’ At The Moment

In an interview with GAW TV, AEW star Kiera Hogan commented on her run with the company so far:. “I like the girls in the [AEW] locker room. A lot of girls, obviously my girlfriend Diamante worked there before I worked there so I was there backstage a lot of the times like helping girls do makeup because I do makeup sometimes. I also have a lot friends in the locker room that were excited for me to come over there. They’re like, ‘Are you gonna come over here? I wanna wrestle you, I wanna wrestle you’ like Tay [Conti] and Red Velvet and of course one of my best friends Big Swole, Nyla [Rose], a lot of the girls were just like, ‘We want to wrestle you. I wanna have a bomb match with you because I know –’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna have bomb ass matches with you too. Okay, so I’m here’ but I feel like, there’s a lot of moving parts going on at AEW right now so I feel like a lot of things are getting lost in the shuffle and I feel like I’m one of those things.
WWE
f4wonline.com

AEW Dark spoilers from Minneapolis, Minnesota

The following are spoilers for this Tuesday's AEW Dark, taped prior to the live Rampage in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Friday. Shawn Spears and Wardlow (w/ Tully Blanchard) defeated Arik Cannon and Renny D. Ruby Soho defeated Hyan. Too Fast Too Fuego defeated Brandon Gore and Kit Sackett. The Acclaimed defeated Dark...
WWE
f4wonline.com

AEW Dark results: Too Fast Too Fuego vs. The Factory

It’s Tuesday and you know what that means: a fifteen-match AEW Dark taped last week at St. Louis, Missouri’s Chaifetz Arena. The Gunn Club defeated Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana & Evil Uno) Evil Uno and Colten Gunn had an exchange of several shoulder blocks that ended with Colten...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Watch The “Road To” AEW Full Gear Special

As you all know by now, AEW Full Gear will be taking place this Saturday night. As usual, AEW has released their “Road To” video that previews the matches taking place at the pay-per-view event. You can check that out below:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 913,000 viewers, which is up from the show last week that drew 878,000 viewers. They drew a 0.34 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from the previous week’s 0.33. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics has a full breakdown of the...
WWE

