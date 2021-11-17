Randy Orton Will Seemingly Make WWE History At The 2021 Survivor Series PPV

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
Comments / 0