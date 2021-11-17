ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randy Orton Will Seemingly Make WWE History At The 2021 Survivor Series PPV

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 WWE Survivor Series will reportedly feature Randy Orton’s 177th PPV WWE match. Orton is currently According to ProFightDB.com, Orton is tied with Kane at 176 WWE PPV event appearances so...

PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – November 8, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s show with WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in the non-title match. We’re live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky as Big E and Owens are backstage talking. Owens has been working hard to prove he’s not a turncoat like he was in the past. He says Big E is one of the few people who he cares what they think. Owens insists he has no idea Seth Rollins was going to attack last week. Big E listens but just says he has a match tonight and doesn’t care. Big E walks off. Owens mumbles to himself and says he does care.
WWE
firstsportz.com

The Viper Randy Orton set to break two major WWE records this weekend

Randy Orton has been the top performer for WWE for nearly two decades. He is one of the greatest Heels to have ever stepped inside the ring. Over the years, Orton has won several accolades, and is also a 14-time WWE World Champion, which is the second-longest in the history of the company.
WWE
PWMania

Randy Orton Comments On Setting A New WWE PPV Record

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton took to Twitter this week and commented on how he will break a WWE pay-per-view record as he and Riddle face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Sunday’s Survivor Series event. As reported earlier, Orton is set to break the record for most...
WWE
Matt Riddle
Kane
Randy Orton
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Says Randy Orton’s WWE PPV Record Is “Mythical”

John Cena gave his thoughts about Randy Orton breaking the record for most WWE PPV appearances at tonight’s Survivor Series. Orton is set to surpass Kane to stand alone at the top with 177 PPV matches. He’ll be teaming up with fellow RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle against WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.
WWE
411mania.com

Kane Congratulates Randy Orton on Breaking WWE PPV Record

Randy Orton moves ahead Kane to break the record for most WWE PPV appearances tonight at Survivor Series, and Kane took to Twitter to congratulate him. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to praise Orton ahead of tonight’s show, writing:. “Congratulations to @RandyOrton who will break my record...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Almost Killed Him

Brock Lesnar has achieved major success in the world of combat sports, and he is without a doubt one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet. Throughout his career in professional wrestling Brock Lesnar has destroyed many of his opponents, and during his early days with WWE The Beast crossed paths with Shannon Moore.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
