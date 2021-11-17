Randy Orton Will Seemingly Make WWE History At The 2021 Survivor Series PPV

WWE RAW Results – November 8, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s show with WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in the non-title match. We’re live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky as Big E and Owens are backstage talking. Owens has been working hard to prove he’s not a turncoat like he was in the past. He says Big E is one of the few people who he cares what they think. Owens insists he has no idea Seth Rollins was going to attack last week. Big E listens but just says he has a match tonight and doesn’t care. Big E walks off. Owens mumbles to himself and says he does care.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO