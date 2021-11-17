ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

Police: Suspect stole nearly $800 worth of Newport cigarettes from James City County Dollar General

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfhMs_0cyrStjb00

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a person that was caught on camera stealing nearly $800 worth of Newport cigarettes from a Dollar General in James City County.

According to police, the burglary occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the Dollar General store located at 8766 Pocahontas Trail.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect shattered the glass case where the cigarettes were being stored and then loaded the cigarettes into a trash bag before leaving the store.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry, however surveillance cameras inside the store captured the suspect during the incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Pocahontas, VA
James City County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
James City County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cigarettes#Dollar General#P3tips Com#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy