WWE

Beth Phoenix Says NXT Commentators Are Encouraged To Be Themselves, Main Roster

By PWMania.com Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeth Phoenix spoke about the changes made to WWE NXT 2.0 during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. The WWE Hall of Famer serves as a commentator for the brand that has a different product than it once did with an edgier product and younger talent with shorter matches. Here are...

wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Almost Killed Him

Brock Lesnar has achieved major success in the world of combat sports, and he is without a doubt one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet. Throughout his career in professional wrestling Brock Lesnar has destroyed many of his opponents, and during his early days with WWE The Beast crossed paths with Shannon Moore.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
Beth Phoenix
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Makes Another Change To Survivor Series Card

There’s your replacement. We are less than four days away from Survivor Series and that means the card should be mostly set. That being said, WWE has a tendency to take their time making some final adjustments and this year is no exception. As of last week, there are two holes on some Survivor Series teams, but one of them has since been filled with a bit of a surprise replacement.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Beth Phoenix Reveals She Pitched Being Brock Lesnar's Sister

We've heard of a number of interesting pitches made by WWE superstars over the years, but Beth Phoenix's latest pitch revelation might be one of the best ones yet. Phoenix revealed on Twitter that during one of her first jobs with WWE as an extra, she pitched a storyline to Michael Hayes. That storyline was quite detailed, and it had WWE bringing her in as Brock Lesnar's sister. Now, we know that never ended up happening, but it is an interesting what-if style tale. Since then Phoenix has gone on to have a Hall of Fame career in WWE and Lesnar has had a great one as well, so neither of them ended up needing that particular storyline.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Shows Off Weight Loss Amid Reports of Serious Health Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Instagram this weekend to post a new photo, showing that he had slimmed down to 275. The former WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrote, "Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother," which is a few pounds down from 302 lbs he was often billed as during his historic pro wrestling career. The photo comes days after Ric Flair stated on his podcast that "The Hulkster" was dealing with some serious health issues, though "The Nature Boy" declined to go into specific details.
WEIGHT LOSS
wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut, Attacks Former World Champion

Welcome to your new home. The biggest WWE story of the year has been the company’s enormous amount of releases, as all kinds of wrestlers have been let go. This has included stars from the main roster, with legends and rookies being released. NXT has certainly not been immune either, but now we know where one of those released stars has found a new home.
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
PWMania

Report: Several WWE Superstars Released

The following WWE stars were released Thursday night, according to several sources:. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted that “John Laurinaitis cited budget cuts as the reason within the e-mail” that was sent out regarding the releases. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast wrote that he was told “many within the company were blindsided by this set of releases.” Zarian added that “the belief was that the previous set of releases would be it for 2021 but with anticipation that this would be a regular occurrence moving forward.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Beth Phoenix Recalls Unique Way She Made Money Before Signing With WWE

In an interview with WWE’s The Bump to promote her first-ever EP Stone Rose & Bone, which will be released this Friday, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix detailed the process behind this record and how music has always played an integral part in her life. “Prior to working for...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Comments On Feeling ‘Lost In The Shuffle’ At The Moment

In an interview with GAW TV, AEW star Kiera Hogan commented on her run with the company so far:. “I like the girls in the [AEW] locker room. A lot of girls, obviously my girlfriend Diamante worked there before I worked there so I was there backstage a lot of the times like helping girls do makeup because I do makeup sometimes. I also have a lot friends in the locker room that were excited for me to come over there. They’re like, ‘Are you gonna come over here? I wanna wrestle you, I wanna wrestle you’ like Tay [Conti] and Red Velvet and of course one of my best friends Big Swole, Nyla [Rose], a lot of the girls were just like, ‘We want to wrestle you. I wanna have a bomb match with you because I know –’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna have bomb ass matches with you too. Okay, so I’m here’ but I feel like, there’s a lot of moving parts going on at AEW right now so I feel like a lot of things are getting lost in the shuffle and I feel like I’m one of those things.
WWE
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Addresses Claims That She Plays ‘Politics’ Backstage

During an appearance on The Masked Man podcast, WWE Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair responds to claims that she gets pushed because she is Ric Flair’s daughter:. “What I think people mean is because I’m a Flair, they automatically think that I just walk into Vince’s office because I’m Ric Flair’s daughter and I say, ‘This is what I want to do today.’ If that was the case, don’t you think I would have had a longer title run than eight seconds a couple years ago at Money in the Bank? I don’t like the short title runs. I wish I could hold on to the title a little bit longer, but when I lose it, I want to get it again. I want to prove I can do it again. That’s what keeps me motivated is getting better to be that champion.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Beth Phoenix Comments On Working As A Pianist Prior To Joining WWE

During today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump”, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix commented on working as a pianist prior to joining WWE, her upcoming EP release (Stone Rose & Bone), and more. You can check out some highlights from the show below:. On working pianist before signing with WWE:...
WWE
411mania.com

Jeet Rama Comments His Release From WWE, Says He Will Miss NXT Fans

In a post on Twitter, Jeet Rama spoke about his release from WWE, which happened last week along with seventeen other wrestlers. He wrote: “When I came here, I did not know that what will it be and how I will be feeling in this new country and this new culture. But when I step in WWE Performance Center, I met all the coaches, staff and athletes and they all gave me so much love and respect that I never felt like I am so far from my country. And when I started my live events matches in Florida, I got so much love from NXT universe, same love that I get in my country. I’ve won all these trophies and medals a lot in India. I was here to win all of your heart and love and I am so happy that I did that, I was able to win all of your love and heart. Keep me in your heart and prayers always. I am always going to miss this chant from you: ‘JEET JEET JEET JEET JEET.’”
WWE

