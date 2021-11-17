ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Video: AEW Road To Dynamite Released

By PWMania.com Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes...

wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
FanSided

NASCAR just banned a group for the most disgusting reason

NASCAR will no longer allow a band to perform at its venues due to a strange incident that took place at Daytona International Speedway last week. Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to host the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, the 64th annual running of the “Great American Race”, in February.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Almost Killed Him

Brock Lesnar has achieved major success in the world of combat sports, and he is without a doubt one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet. Throughout his career in professional wrestling Brock Lesnar has destroyed many of his opponents, and during his early days with WWE The Beast crossed paths with Shannon Moore.
WWE
Person
Adam Page
Person
Hikaru Shida
Person
Lio
Person
Jay Lethal
Person
Sammy Guevara
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Makes Another Change To Survivor Series Card

There’s your replacement. We are less than four days away from Survivor Series and that means the card should be mostly set. That being said, WWE has a tendency to take their time making some final adjustments and this year is no exception. As of last week, there are two holes on some Survivor Series teams, but one of them has since been filled with a bit of a surprise replacement.
WWE
Bloody Elbow

War! - Watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
#Tnt#Dante#Combat#Aew Road To Dynamite#The Butcher The Blade#Orange Cassidy
Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 11/17

Wednesday’s live post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite drew 984,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.89% from last week’s episode, which drew 912,000 viewers for the Full Gear go-home show. Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

There’s Another Big Free Agent Wrestler On The Market

He’s on the market. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world today and some of them are popping up all over the place. One of the fascinating things about modern wrestling is how many promotions you can see a wrestler work for in a short amount of time. Now that might be the case all over again, as a fairly big star, at least in the literal sense, as someone is on the free agent market.
WWE
Combat Sports
AEW
WWE
Sports
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (11/10)

The AEW Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT will air live tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tonight’s show will feature the final build for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, headlined by a contract signing for “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. AEW...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Shows Off Weight Loss Amid Reports of Serious Health Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Instagram this weekend to post a new photo, showing that he had slimmed down to 275. The former WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrote, "Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother," which is a few pounds down from 302 lbs he was often billed as during his historic pro wrestling career. The photo comes days after Ric Flair stated on his podcast that "The Hulkster" was dealing with some serious health issues, though "The Nature Boy" declined to go into specific details.
WEIGHT LOSS
wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut, Attacks Former World Champion

Welcome to your new home. The biggest WWE story of the year has been the company’s enormous amount of releases, as all kinds of wrestlers have been let go. This has included stars from the main roster, with legends and rookies being released. NXT has certainly not been immune either, but now we know where one of those released stars has found a new home.
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
PWMania

Report: Several WWE Superstars Released

The following WWE stars were released Thursday night, according to several sources:. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted that “John Laurinaitis cited budget cuts as the reason within the e-mail” that was sent out regarding the releases. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast wrote that he was told “many within the company were blindsided by this set of releases.” Zarian added that “the belief was that the previous set of releases would be it for 2021 but with anticipation that this would be a regular occurrence moving forward.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bryan Danielson Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced Bryan Danielson vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno for the post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite. Full Gear saw Danielson defeat Miro to win the finals of the AEW World Title Tournament, becoming the new #1 contender to “Hangman” Adam Page, who won the strap from Kenny Omega in the main event. AEW noted that Danielson will be looking to continue his undefeated streak and potentially get in Hangman’s head with the Uno match.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Comments On Feeling ‘Lost In The Shuffle’ At The Moment

In an interview with GAW TV, AEW star Kiera Hogan commented on her run with the company so far:. “I like the girls in the [AEW] locker room. A lot of girls, obviously my girlfriend Diamante worked there before I worked there so I was there backstage a lot of the times like helping girls do makeup because I do makeup sometimes. I also have a lot friends in the locker room that were excited for me to come over there. They’re like, ‘Are you gonna come over here? I wanna wrestle you, I wanna wrestle you’ like Tay [Conti] and Red Velvet and of course one of my best friends Big Swole, Nyla [Rose], a lot of the girls were just like, ‘We want to wrestle you. I wanna have a bomb match with you because I know –’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna have bomb ass matches with you too. Okay, so I’m here’ but I feel like, there’s a lot of moving parts going on at AEW right now so I feel like a lot of things are getting lost in the shuffle and I feel like I’m one of those things.
WWE

