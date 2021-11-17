ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cecilia Conjunto Musicians Fiesta scheduled for Sunday

By Staff Report
Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of music, the South Texas Conjunto Association and The Broken Sprocket will hold the 2021 STCA Santa Cecilia Conjuntos Musicians Fiesta on Sunday. Santa Cecilia is considered Saint of Musicians, due to her devotion to chords and the...

