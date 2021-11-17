Price Chopper/Market 32 donates 400 turkeys for annual Equinox Thanksgiving dinners

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Four hundred turkeys were donated by Price Chopper/Market 32 Tuesday for the annual effort by Equinox to ensure everyone who wants a Thanksgiving dinner is able to get one.

Due to the pandemic, Equinox will follow the same protocols as last year. Instead of doing the cooking themselves, the turkeys will be prepared by local restaurants and then delivered to those in need.

Restaurants say participating in this year’s Thanksgiving dinner donations is a way of giving back to the communities that have supported them throughout the pandemic.

“It’s the least we can do,” Jessica Dively with Iron Gate Cafe said. “We’ve been blessed to make it through COVID. All of our customers, and we’re just blessed, so we’re giving back.”

