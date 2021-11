The General Assembly’s Republicans thumbed their noses at almost 1.18 million Ohioans last week — Ohioans who went on record via a 2018 ballot issue opposing congressional districts drawn to favor one party over the other. Thanks to boundaries that Republican state legislators drew last week, of the 15 Ohio congressional seats Ohioans will fill in November 2022, Democrats could capture as few as two. They now hold four of Ohio’s current 16 districts. (Ohio is losing a district owing to national population shifts.)

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO