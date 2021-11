HARTFORD — Tyrese Martin isn’t really a beach person. “I’d rather go in the pool than the beach, with the wet sand and all that ,” he confessed. After posting a double-double in No. 23 UConn’s 87-63 route of Binghamton Saturday at XL Center, the UConn senior wing can now turn his attention towards the pools of the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas. The Huskies will play three games in three days in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, beginning Wednesday against No. 21 Auburn.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO