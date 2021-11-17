ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Hough tests positive for COVID-19 one week before 'Dancing with the Stars' finale

By Scripps National
KGUN 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Hough announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I feel OK, I feel strong," Hough said in a video message on Instagram. The "Dancing with the Stars" judge said he is fully vaccinated. "I'm currently...

extratv

‘DWTS’ Judge Derek Hough Diagnosed with Breakthrough COVID Case

Derek Hough took to Instagram today to reveal he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The “Dancing with the Stars” judge told followers, “I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out and I feel okay. I feel strong. But I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine.”
Parade

Check Out the Songs and Dances for Semi-Finals Week on Dancing with the Stars

Monday night is the semi-finals on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars with only six celebrities and their professional partners remaining in the competition. Facing a double elimination again, so that only four couples will make it through to the finale, the six couples will battle it out on the ballroom floor in two rounds of dances, hoping to make the cut.
countryliving.com

Derek Hough Confronted 'Dancing With The Stars' About Controversial Len Goodman Rule

If you're confused as to why Len Goodman gets the final say about who goes home on Dancing With the Stars, you're note alone — in fact, Derek Hough is on your side. In recent years, the ABC dance competition show has come under fire for becoming a "popularity contest" and rewarding the least-talented dancers for earning the most fan votes. Trying to address these concerns, the show has changed things up to allow judges Len, Derek and Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba to save one of the bottom couples each week. The only thing is, because there's an even number of judges, if Bruno, Carrie Ann or Derek don't all agree, it falls on Len to make the final call.
Parade

Will Derek Hough Ever Leave the Dancing with the Stars Judges' Table and Return to Being a Pro Partner?

In September, Derek Hough won his third Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for Dancing with the Stars. This one was for the Paso Doble that he and girlfriend Hayley Erbert performed on season 29 of the ABC competition series. And he will be eligible again next year for the Tango of the Dead they performed on Horror Night this year, which brings up the question: Is sitting at the judges’ table enough, or might Derek want to return to being a professional partner? Does he miss dancing?
Gephardt Daily

Utahn Derek Hough diagnosed with COVID-19 ahead of ‘DWTS’ finale

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — “Dancing With The Stars” judge and Utah native Derek Hough has tested positive for COVID-19. Hough, 36, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that he’s been “diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID.” His health update came the morning after he appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday for the semifinals.
International Business Times

‘DWTS’ Judge Derek Hough ‘Currently In Quarantine’ After Contracting COVID-19

Ahead of the “Dancing With the Stars” Season 30 finale, judge Derek Hough revealed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. The 36-year-old professional dancer and actor took to Instagram Tuesday to reveal that he’s contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He went on to say that he is currently isolating ahead of the ABC show’s finale.
OK! Magazine

Derek Hough Tests Positive For Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19 Ahead Of 'DWTS' Season 30 Finale: 'Doing Everything I Can To Get Better'

Derek Hough announced on social media that he is quarantining after testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. “UPDATE: This week’s shows in Vegas will be rescheduled for a date soon, stay tuned and I’ll announce the new dates shortly! Sharing some news 🙏🏼❤️,” the Dancing With the Stars judge captioned a clip via Instagram on Tuesday, November 16.
koalasplayground.com

School 2021 Male Lead Kim Yo Han Tests Positive for COVID-19 and Drama Premiere Postponed for One Week Until November 24th

Well this is unfortunately for all involved. The next KBS Wed-Thurs drama School 2021 was already facing an uphill battle with an untried at acting idol male lead and a relatively unknown cast but now it’s also getting delayed. Male lead Kim Yo Han has tested positive for COVID-19 which clearly means he can’t do the press conference this week or continue filming. As such the production is delaying the premiere of School 2021 one week until November 24th. Most COVID-19 cases especially among K-ent stars. and there has been a steady case all year probably 3-4 stars a month testing positive, has been all mild to moderate so I’m less worried a young strapping lad like Kim Yo Han is seriously ill but hopefully he still recovers fully and has no health issues from it. So School 2021 will now arrive on what is Thanksgiving week in the US.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS

