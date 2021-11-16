5 Tips To Maximize Clients' Year-End Giving

Meet the expert: Joel Jones, CPA, CIA, CVA, ABV, CFF, CGMA, Director, Kassouf & Co., P.C. Jones provides tax, consulting, and transactional advisory services to businesses and individuals operating in wholesale distribution, retail sales, real estate development, professional services, and investments. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Based in our Auburn office, Joel specializes in family-owned businesses, partnership and corporate taxation, multi-state taxation, not for profits, and business valuation. He frequently teaches continuing education classes for staff and clients of Kassouf and is an instructor for the Accounting and Tax Training Institute at the Auburn University Office of Professional & Continuing Education.
