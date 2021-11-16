ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

5 Tips To Maximize Clients' Year-End Giving

By Hannah Shaw Grove
fa-mag.com
 8 days ago

Giving to charity is now easier than ever—especially during the holidays. Whether your clients write a check, “round up” at the register or simply click a “donate” button, they can quickly make a donation and be on their way. But after a few minutes, that good-deed feeling fades, and they may...

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Tribune

ElderCare seeks Giving Tree donations for home-care clients

Even though the COVID-19 situation has improved, those who want to choose an ornament from the ElderCare Giving Tree are encouraged to make an appointment. “When people make appointments, we can limit the number of people here at any one time,” explained Brandi Gruber, ElderCare executive director. “We did this last year and it worked very well.”
GREAT BEND, KS
wealthmanagement.com

What’s the Best Way to Maximize the Tax Benefits of Charitable Giving?

As we move closer to the end of the year and head into the holiday season, now is an ideal time for charitable-minded investors to think not only about which causes and organizations are closest to their hearts but also about how to donate in a tax-efficient way. By giving more tax efficiently, investors can maximize their donations to charity while also reducing their tax burden.
INCOME TAX
AccountingWEB

10 Steps Clients Should Take Before Year End

As the end of the year approaches, your client's attention toward financial matters may wane. However, CPAs and other accounting professionals must keep clients on track to meet important year-end deadlines. Here, Bryce Sanders of Perceptive Business Solutions explains why qualified clients should take RMDs now, when a gift-tax exclusion might make sense and other issues to address before January 1.
PERSONAL FINANCE
newportdispatch.com

Maximize your charitable giving

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has become known as Giving Tuesday, when people are encouraged to donate to charitable organizations. How can you maximize the effectiveness of your gifts – for the charity and for you?. First, ensure a charity is legitimate, with tax-exempt status. Also, do some research to determine...
NEWPORT, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Planned Giving#Private Foundation#Estate Tax#Charity#Foundation Source
CNBC

How to pick the best year-end charitable giving strategy

Nearly 90% of wealthy families gave to charity in 2020, consistent with previous years' giving, according to a Bank of America philanthropy study. While most affluent donors don’t give for the charitable deduction, there are several ways to maximize their write-off. Top strategies may include donor-advised funds, qualified charitable distributions...
SOCIETY
York Dispatch Online

Give the gift of giving this year

Tuesday, Nov. 30 is GivingTuesday, a global day of generosity. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past 10 years, this idea has grown into a worldwide movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
YORK COUNTY, PA
fa-mag.com

Buying Gifts For Clients? How About A Charity Gift Card?

It’s difficult buying holiday gifts for clients. Your hope is to align these gifts with your practice mission, but without insulting or boring your clients with a cheese board or cooler stamped with your firm’s logo on it. Going the extra distance can be thankless. Brandon Opre knows that pressure....
CHARITIES
fa-mag.com

Every Dollar Counts: Helping Clients Evaluate A Nonprofit

Donating to charity is an act of faith in the possibility of a better world—that’s why every dollar counts. And with the holiday giving season approaching, your clients may be receiving more requests from nonprofits and starting to think about the causes they want to support. According to the National Center for Charitable Statistics, the U.S. is home to more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations. With so many to choose from, how do you help a client decide which ones to support?
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
fa-mag.com

The Smart Way To Fund A Charitable Donation

Financial advisor Judith Lu routinely discusses tax strategies with her clients to minimize the impact on their portfolios. And of late, one strategy that she has been urging charitably inclined clients to consider is to donate highly appreciated stocks instead of writing a check. Lu, founder and CEO of Blue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fa-mag.com

Maximize Clients' Social Security Benefits, Win Them For Life

There’s a huge disconnect between how most pre-retirees perceive Social Security and the importance actual retirees place on this benefit. For example, the average pre-retiree expects Social Security will replace 60% of their income, when in fact that number is closer to 46%, according to a 2020 survey by Nationwide Retirement Institute. And 80% of soon-to-retire workers are entering retirement without any specific strategy at all.
PERSONAL FINANCE
tvtechnology.com

Broadcasters Foundation Launches Year-End Giving Campaign

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its annual year-end giving campaign, with an appeal for tax-deductible donations that will allow the Foundation to continue providing financial assistance to those in broadcasting who need it most. This year’s plea for donations follows a year-and-a-half of several cancelled fundraising events...
CHARITIES
actionnews5.com

Maximize your Giving Tuesday donation to your favorite non-profit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Giving Tuesday is November 30. It is a time to donate to your favorite nonprofits, but also a chance to get some tax savings. Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talked with Guiding Point Financial Advisor Brian Douglas who shared 4 steps how to maximize your charitable giving.
CHARITIES
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

YouthZone column: Colorado Gives Day provides year-end opportunity to support local nonprofits

One of the most gratifying feelings in your world can come from giving, whether it is a simple act of kindness or supporting an important cause. Although philanthropy is often associated with great wealth, all of us with the desire to promote the welfare of others are philanthropists. All that is needed is a concern for community and the ability to provide any level of support.
COLORADO STATE
Cleburne County Sun-Times

PROFIT FROM IT: 2021 Year-end Tax Planning Tips for Businesses

If you’re in business, you know that year-end is the time to start pondering moves you can make to lower your businesses taxes, both for this year and next. Tax planning is challenging enough, but this year may be even more so than usual due to the uncertainty surrounding legislation pending in Congress that could have enormous impact on the situation.
INCOME TAX
arcamax.com

Tips for handling Thanksgiving this year

It’s Thanksgiving, and another pandemic holiday season, even though many thought we would be done with all of this. Thankfully, vaccines are available this year, which reduces the issues families will face. But many will still face a slew of challenges, from what to cook (supply chain problems) to pivoting...
FESTIVAL
bizjournals

Table of Experts: Year-end tax tips

Meet the expert: Joel Jones, CPA, CIA, CVA, ABV, CFF, CGMA, Director, Kassouf & Co., P.C. Jones provides tax, consulting, and transactional advisory services to businesses and individuals operating in wholesale distribution, retail sales, real estate development, professional services, and investments. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Based in our Auburn office, Joel specializes in family-owned businesses, partnership and corporate taxation, multi-state taxation, not for profits, and business valuation. He frequently teaches continuing education classes for staff and clients of Kassouf and is an instructor for the Accounting and Tax Training Institute at the Auburn University Office of Professional & Continuing Education.
INCOME TAX
kciiradio.com

Consider Community Foundation of Washington County for End-of-Year Giving

Do you wish to make a tax-deductible contribution by the end of 2021, but are not sure how best to spend it?. The Community Foundation of Washington County collaborates with residents to establish endowments to give continuous support to organizations and causes they most care about. An affiliate of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, this foundation holds endowments for several organizations around the county which residents can donate toward, or start their own with the help of Executive Director Millie Youngquist. The foundation recently held their 12th annual Chef Spotlight Dinner to raise funds for their operating costs and endowments, but Youngquist says there’s still time to make a charitable contribution eligible for the Endow Iowa Tax Credit equal to 25%, “I’ve kind of come to think of money [as] you can’t live without it and sometimes you can’t live with it and sometimes it’s hard to live with it and you know what to do with it. As I see there’s three things you can do with money: save it, spend it, or give it away. Well, with an endowment you can really do all three.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Checks Get Bigger on This Date

In 2022, Social Security recipients will see their monthly checks grow by 5.9%, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in decades, as we previously reported. But when exactly will you receive the first of those fatter checks?. As it turns out, it depends on your birthdate — specifically, the number of...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy