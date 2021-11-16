5 reasons to take a language in college

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) 2021 State of the School is now available at med.unr.edu/StateOfTheSchool. UNR Med Acting Dean, Melissa Piasecki, M.D., delivers a video message that highlights the School of Medicine achievements, innovations and faculty accomplishments over the past year and a look ahead, which includes a national search for a new dean. She introduces faculty, staff and learners who are among the many people at UNR Med advancing the school’s mission of improving the health and well-being of all Nevadans and their communities through excellence in medical education, research, diversity, equity and inclusion, and clinical care through UNR Med’s affiliation with Renown Health. Additionally, the School of Medicine’s COVID-19 state and community response and outreach are featured.
Comments / 0