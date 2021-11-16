5 reasons to take a language in college

One can only imagine a world without charity. My country, India, went through its worst nightmares in April when it was hit by the most horrifying account of the COVID-19 second wave. The landscape was marred by a lack of basic medical amenities as a result of which people had to come together and engage in an unprecedented level of charity and social work to establish an informal network of cooperation. The entire world poured in its resources to help us, and this makes me believe that charity makes people stronger.

