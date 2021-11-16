ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

5 reasons to take a language in college

By Kirstin Swagman
UNR NevadaNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if I told you there was a series of classes you could take in college that would help you get better grades, improve your memory and multitasking skills, and prepare you for a wider array of career opportunities. Would you take it? Of course you would. Well, you’re...

www.unr.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
williamsrecord.com

Teaching associates and language fellows discuss experiences of teaching, studying at the College

The Center for Foreign Languages, Literatures, and Cultures (CFLLC) welcomes about a dozen teaching associates (TAs) and language fellows every year who live, work, and take classes at the College, usually for the duration of one academic year. While both TAs and language fellows come to the College to share their knowledge of their languages and cultures while gaining exposure to U.S. culture, language fellows tend to have more teaching responsibilities compared to TAs, according to Administrative Director of the CFLLC Shaina Adams-El Guabli.
COLLEGES
UNR NevadaNews

ASUN Pack Provisions fundraising drive to help student success

At the University of Nevada, Reno, one in four students reported experiencing food insecurity, according to a 2020 Civic Engagement survey of all students done by the center for student engagement. During the COVID-19 pandemic, in the last academic year of 2019-2020, visits to Pack Provisions nearly doubled to 4,211 visits.
RENO, NV
UNR NevadaNews

Open Educational Resources: Escaping excessive costs

During the University Libraries’ “Escape the Room” event in early October, close to 100 students came together to solve clues challenging them to think, discuss ideas and collaborate in order to solve a puzzle addressing the high cost of textbooks for university courses. The event was designed to educate students on Open Educational Resources, OERs, in order to spark conversation between students and faculty in an attempt to lower or eliminate altogether the high cost of textbooks and educational materials. The escape room event took place over four consecutive nights inside the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center’s Knowledge Nook.
RENO, NV
UNR NevadaNews

A decade of collegiate recovery support at the University

Nevada’s Recovery and Prevention (NRAP) celebrated 10 years on November 10th, 2021. NRAP, UNR’s collegiate recovery program, provides peer-driven services to students who are sober for any reason. Student engagement and mutual support provides the backbone of NRAP’s strong recovery-oriented community. In 2011, NRAP began by offering a few impromptu...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Education
thenevadaindependent.com

Western Nevada College president taking top job at Texas-area school

Western Nevada College President Vincent Solis announced Tuesday that he will leave the Carson City school at the end of 2021 after being named the new president of a community college near Houston. The decision made by Brazosport College regents follows an announcement in October that Solis was the “sole...
CARSON CITY, NV
UNR NevadaNews

University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine 2021 State of the School

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) 2021 State of the School is now available at med.unr.edu/StateOfTheSchool. UNR Med Acting Dean, Melissa Piasecki, M.D., delivers a video message that highlights the School of Medicine achievements, innovations and faculty accomplishments over the past year and a look ahead, which includes a national search for a new dean. She introduces faculty, staff and learners who are among the many people at UNR Med advancing the school’s mission of improving the health and well-being of all Nevadans and their communities through excellence in medical education, research, diversity, equity and inclusion, and clinical care through UNR Med’s affiliation with Renown Health. Additionally, the School of Medicine’s COVID-19 state and community response and outreach are featured.
RENO, NV
yourteenmag.com

Taking the Tension Out of the College Application Process

When our kids were applying to college, we developed a rule sort of like the one in the movie Fight Club. (If you haven’t seen it, the first rule of Fight Club is you don’t talk about Fight Club!) Our modified rule was this: We only talk about college applications...
COLLEGES
wkar.org

Armed with Language

Thu. Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Learn the history and legacy of a military intelligence school that trained thousands of Japanese Americans during WWII. Armed with Language tells the story of how a little-known military intelligence school in Minnesota played a pivotal role...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Education#Working Language#Language Immersion#Language Learning#Social Sciences
UNR NevadaNews

Association of Public and Land-grant University announces 2022 Board of Directors, new Chair

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities today announced its 2022 Board of Directors. At a ceremony during the association’s 134th Annual Meeting, University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank became Chair of the Board, succeeding Montana State University President Waded Cruzado. University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval was selected to be on the 2022 Board of Directors.
RENO, NV
Metro International

Thousands of S.Koreans take gruelling college exam in pandemic’s shadow

SEOUL (Reuters) – More than half a million South Koreans sat for the annual national college entrance exams on Thursday, pandemic rules adding stress to the eight-hour event seen as life-defining in Asia’s fourth-largest economy. This year’s test-takers didn’t face the delays and uncertainties of the first pandemic-era exams last...
WORLD
umgc.edu

Community College Alliances Take UMGC Across the Country

University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) has taken its long-tested success with online learning on the road, giving community college students in a growing number of states access to its degree programs. The goal? To entrench UMGC as the country’s most transfer-friendly university for adult learners. UMGC’s most recent alliances...
COLLEGES
Hopewell Valley News

Middlesex College takes prizes in two marketing competitions

From left: Michelle Campbell, vice president for institutional advancement at Middlesex College; and students Damian Gonzalez, Aldrick del Rosario, Alyssa Ignacio and Joselyn Quezada. PHOTO COURTESY OF THOMAS PETERSON. Middlesex College won two awards in an international marketing competition, and one in a regional contest open to marketing professionals at...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
ceoworld.biz

5 Reasons Why You Should Take Up Social Work Course in University

One can only imagine a world without charity. My country, India, went through its worst nightmares in April when it was hit by the most horrifying account of the COVID-19 second wave. The landscape was marred by a lack of basic medical amenities as a result of which people had to come together and engage in an unprecedented level of charity and social work to establish an informal network of cooperation. The entire world poured in its resources to help us, and this makes me believe that charity makes people stronger.
ADVOCACY
UNR NevadaNews

More gender-inclusive restrooms to be added to campus

A new State of Nevada law ensures all single-user restrooms in spaces owned or leased by a public entity be made available to a person of any gender identity or expression. Assembly Bill 280, passed during the 81st Legislative Session this summer, modifies sections of the Nevada Revised Statutes to remove gender-based barriers to certain restroom facilities, including many on our own campus.
NEVADA STATE
UNR NevadaNews

University offers series of online workshops on soil health

Whether growing crops for commercial agriculture or for a home garden, without healthy soil, crops will struggle. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online series of six workshops to help growers understand and manage soil health. “Healthy soil is key to successful crop production,” said Maninder K. Walia,...
RENO, NV
UNR NevadaNews

University celebrates sharing of bountiful harvests this Thanksgiving

It’s the season of harvest and giving, and there has been no lack of generosity from the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources this year, which has shared its bounty in both northern and southern Nevada. Through the College’s efforts, and the efforts of its Extension and Experiment Station, the College has grown over 25,780 pounds of food this year, with more than $13,500 worth going to food pantries and those in need. The produce is grown as part of the research and education programs at the Desert Farming Initiative in Reno and the Research Center & Demonstration Orchard in North Las Vegas.
RENO, NV
TheConversationAU

Are New Zealand’s universities doing enough to define the limits of academic freedom?

The news last week that University of Auckland public health researcher Simon Thornley was retracting a co-authored paper about supposed vaccination risks during pregnancy raised deeper questions about the limits of academic freedom. Thornley’s own head of department had called for the paper to be retracted due to “the anxiety it is creating for expectant parents and those planning to have a child”. Other experts in the field had strongly criticised the paper’s methodology and conclusions. The university itself responded publicly by asserting, “As an academic staff member […] Dr Thornley has the right to exercise his academic freedom.” The vice-chancellor...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy