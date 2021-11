PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Winter sports are just around the corner and today was the first day of tryouts and practices. The Teams hit the hardwood around the County as they prepared for the upcoming season. In Houlton it is the start of a new era as Houlton and Greater Houlton Christian Academy have formed a cooperative team in all sports. In the past GHCA students could play for the school in the community that they reside in, but now the Eagle players will join forces with the Shiretowners. We will have more on this story before the start of the season. The Caribou Vikings boys and CAHS Girls both won state titles back in March of 2020 and the SAHS girls were Class D runners up.

CARIBOU, ME ・ 17 HOURS AGO