MINNEAPOLIS -- Ohio State is primarily known for its football. So when the Buckeyes gave up an early field goal -- on the hockey rink -- they apparently knew not to panic. The Minnesota Gophers were the builders of that three-goal lead on Friday, only to see the Buckeyes storm back. Ohio State scored twice in the second period and two more in the third, beating the Gophers 4-3 in a game that left the home team stunned and surly.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO