The November Town Meeting will convene in person on Monday, November 15, when 32 articles will be deliberated including big-ticket capital projects. The meeting begins at 7 PM and will be held in the Lawrence School auditorium. Masks are required of all in attendance, including town staff, Town Meeting members and the public. Town Manager Julian M. Suso said masks and sanitizers will be available at check-in. Town Meeting members will sit on the main floor and are asked to spread out. Member of the public and town department heads are to sit on the second floor. Microphones will be set up there as well as on the main floor.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO