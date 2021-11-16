Constructive Digitization to drive the Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market

New York, November 24, 2021 –The global organic tea market size is expected to reach USD 2,050.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increased consumption of organic tea due to easy storage, extended shelf-life, and presence of antioxidants for detoxifying the body is driving market revenue growth. Organic tea is grown without any use of insecticides and pesticides. If it is consumed in the right amount, organic tea can have a significant beneficial effect on the body. It helps in improving skin, strengthening digestion, weight loss, and reducing the risk of cancer. A variety of organic tea is available in the market such as white tea, green tea, black tea, oolong tea, and others. These are generally used in confectionery products, chocolate products, and baked goods. Producers are trying to increase their market revenue share by launching new organic tea infused products which can attract new and old customers. Governments and NGOs are also encouraging the practice of organic farming for sustainable growth and this will create new opportunities for market players.
Comments / 0