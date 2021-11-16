ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constructive Digitization to drive the Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market

By Persistence Market Research
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market is slated to witness a staggering CAGR In Upcoming Years. The future belongs to fee-for-value models. The key stakeholders are into the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care through these models. Thus, e-governance IT programs are being rolled out all over. In all, the e-market would be...

Medagadget.com

3D Cameras for Healthcare Market Insights on Emerging Scope 2031

3D Cameras for Healthcare Market is projected to Boost During Forecast Period, dermatology, dentistry, laparoscopy, and gynaecology are some of the key fields of healthcare sector in which the 3D cameras are extensively utilized. Global 3D Cameras for Healthcare Market: Snapshot. Rise in applications of sophisticated camera technologies and growing...
Medagadget.com

Organic Tea Market Size To Reach USD 2,050.2 Million in 2028 With CAGR of 10.8% | Reports And Data

New York, November 24, 2021 –The global organic tea market size is expected to reach USD 2,050.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increased consumption of organic tea due to easy storage, extended shelf-life, and presence of antioxidants for detoxifying the body is driving market revenue growth. Organic tea is grown without any use of insecticides and pesticides. If it is consumed in the right amount, organic tea can have a significant beneficial effect on the body. It helps in improving skin, strengthening digestion, weight loss, and reducing the risk of cancer. A variety of organic tea is available in the market such as white tea, green tea, black tea, oolong tea, and others. These are generally used in confectionery products, chocolate products, and baked goods. Producers are trying to increase their market revenue share by launching new organic tea infused products which can attract new and old customers. Governments and NGOs are also encouraging the practice of organic farming for sustainable growth and this will create new opportunities for market players.
Medagadget.com

COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test Market to Surpass $7,660.2 Million, at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing product launches and approvals: Coherent Market Insigths

A rapid diagnostic test is an easy and quick medical diagnostic procedure to do. Rapid diagnostic tests are ideal for quick and preliminary medical screening and are frequently used in many medical facilities with inadequate resources. If a person has some disease that has manifested itself suddenly, often without any symptoms, a rapid diagnostic test can be very useful. A fast rapid diagnostic test will give the doctor a picture of what kind of disease is present and how serious it is. If a patient comes down with a sore throat that won’t heal and isn’t accompanied by a fever, a rapid diagnostic test might be able to tell that it’s due to a cold and prescribe medication. Other things a rapid diagnostic test can tell the status of your electrolytes, such as potassium and sodium; blood pressure, and the status of liver or kidneys.
Medagadget.com

Animal Disinfectant Market to Reach $7477.4 Million, Booming at 9.8% CAGR by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

Animal disinfectants help kill bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other pathogens in veterinary clinics, and prevent the transmission of diseases to humans while protecting animals from the risk of infection. Alcohols are one of the most popular antiseptic and disinfecting products, used every day in veterinary clinics. Disinfectants used for routine cleaning and sanitization in zoos are quaternary ammonium compounds and chlorine bleach (sodium hypochlorite). One of the pet-safe disinfectant is hydrogen peroxide, which kills around 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. It can be used on multiple surfaces, including plastic, glass, metal, appliances, furniture, and more.
Medagadget.com

Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market is driven by rising prevalence of COPD and asthma – FMI Research

Global respiratory inhaler device shipments are likely to grow at over 4% in 2021, as the medical device industry makes a gradual recovery. Innovation in smart inhaler technologies is likely to be a key focus area, but manual inhalers will still account for 90% of total demand. This stark contrast reflects the status-quo in the global medical device industry, where realization of new investment and bottom-lines are concurrent.
Medagadget.com

Over-the-Counter Pain Medication Market is expected to boost growth at a CAGR of 4% during 2018-2028

The OTC (over-the-counter) pain medication market surpassed US$ 18 billion in 2018, with growth influenced by changing perceptions on generic pharmaceutical drugs, according to a recent study published by Future Market Insights (FMI). The study opines that market revenue will rev up at an improved rate of 3.7% to exceed US$ 19.3 billion in 2019. FMI analyzes various aspects of market growth influencing the OTC pain medication market.
Medagadget.com

Rapid Infuser Market revenues to grow at 4.5% with Key Players (3M, GE Healthcare Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smith’s Group plc, Soma Technology Inc., Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical, and Becton, Dickinson and Company) by 2030

The global rapid infusers market has relatively less impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI) estimating market revenues to grow at 4.5% through 2030. While growing focus on advanced and novel care is driving growth, high cost, combined with concerns about efficacy continue to limit adoption.
Medagadget.com

Gene Panel Market to Surpass $29,975.8 Million, at 20.2 % CAGR by 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, BGI, GENEWIZ, GATC Biotech, Novogene Co., Ltd.

Human embryonic stem cells are easily incorporated into a gene panel for tumor imaging. The DNA strands that comprise the genetic information code are present within the nucleus of each cell in the human body. However, as we all know sometimes there are mutations in these strands that can cause the genetic information coding to alter and thus lead to new diseases or even cancer. To keep track of which mutations have occurred in the genetic material of the gene panel can be used. The DNA strands from each person can be placed on this miniature panel which can then be used for the entire life of the individual. These small devices can also be used for the detection of other possible hereditary diseases and variants. In cases where one or more people in a family have been suspected of a certain disease or disorder, the results of these tests lookup can be compared with the DNA samples that are stored in the DNA banks.
Medagadget.com

Mesh Nozzle Plates Market to Reach $27.7 Million, Globally at 5.3% CAGR by 2028 | Veco B.V., Aerogen Ltd., Temicon GmbH, Hamilton Medical

A nozzle plate is a piece of metal used in gas and liquid ventilator systems to direct heated air or vapor into an appropriate air stream. There are generally four types of nozzle plates. First, there is the straight-sided plate that contains nozzles that lie straight down and perpendicular to the duct or pipe. Next, there are plates with curved sides that lie perpendicular to the duct and may contain nozzles of various types. And, finally, there are circular plates that have circular nozzles at various points that allow for the direction and flow of heated air or vapor in the lines of the duct system. These plates may be circular, conical, or square and may contain nozzles of varying sizes.
Medagadget.com

Antimicrobial Catheter Market | Increasing Burden of Diseases Likely to Augment Medical Device Excipients Industry Size, Share, Growth Insight and Forecast to 2028

Antimicrobial catheters are double-lumen catheters coated with antimicrobial agents, made with antimicrobial-mixed latex or antimicrobial-mixed silicon. Silver coated Foley catheters are type of Foley catheter used to protect against urinary tract infections. Antimicrobial catheters include antimicrobial peptides, bactericidal enzymes, bacteriophages, and many are under clinical evaluation. Request Here For PDF...
Medagadget.com

Aromatherapy Market to Build Excessive Revenue at Healthy Growth rate at 8.2% up to 2028 – by doTERRA International, Koninklijke DSM N.V., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, Eden Garden

Aromatherapy has been around for ages, and it’s only now that people are becoming more familiar with it. There are many uses for aromatherapy today. Aromatherapy can be defined as the science of inviting nature’s energies into your life, through fragrances and essential oils. Aromatherapy helps you relax and unwind, and many people use it for stress relief, depression management, and general well-being. Aromatherapy derives from the ancient art and science of diffusing and inhaling natural essential oils and scented woods, usually in a carrier oil like lavender oil or rose oil. Aromatherapy seeks to encourage the body to release toxins by using scented oils to stimulate the limbic system (the part of the brain that controls emotion) and the brain stem.
Medagadget.com

Electronic Stethoscope Market Analysis and Forecast to 2029 | Leading Players: Eko Devices, eKuore, GlobalMed, 3M, Welch Allyn, Ambisea Technology Corp., Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd, HD Medical, Thinklabs, ADInstruments, and Cardionics Inc

Up from nearly half a million units sold in 2018, the global sales of electronic stethoscopes will observe a robust 7.2% growth in 2019. The electronic stethoscopes market is expected to create an incremental opportunity worth US$ 170.9 Mn between 2019 and 2029. Electronic stethoscopes have overcome the drawbacks of...
Medagadget.com

Operating Room Integration Market Size 2021-2028 | Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Revenue, Development, Forecast by Coherent Market Insights

Operating rooms are one of the most important sections of a hospital. Operating rooms are the place where all the medical procedures take place. The first priority of the medical staff is to provide for the safety and welfare of the patients while they are under the supervision of doctors. An operating room is a sterile area within a hospital where all medical operations are conducted in an anesthetic environment. All the equipment used in the operating room is sterilized to prevent the spread of germs. There are different types of operating rooms, depending on the kind of service that a hospital offers. For example, an operating room in a dental surgery is completely different from an operating room in a hospital for heart and cancer treatment.
Medagadget.com

Protein Expression Market Size to Reach USD 6.07 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 13.5% | Reports And Data

Protein expression is one of the most crucial laboratory techniques in research, molecular biology, and biochemistry which is rapidly gaining traction with recent progress in biotechnology and proteomics. This process is used for developing, modifying, and regulating proteins or amino acids in living cells that takes place through 3 main steps, namely, translation, transcription, and post-translational modification. Recombinant proteins are produced using prokaryotic or eukaryotic expression host systems such as bacteria, insect cells, yeast, and mammalian cells. Increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the globe, ongoing research on protein expression, and rising investments for developing advanced products and enhancing drug development processes are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition, rising demand for precision medicine and biologic products for treating various chronic diseases is expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for major players operating in the global market in the years to come.
Medagadget.com

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 807.4 Million at a CAGR of 7.1% By 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Diasorin S.P.A.

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market continues to grow rapidly with rising incidences of infectious diseases combined with rising awareness regarding the same. Helicobacter pylon is a genus of gram-positive and spiraling microorganisms. It is responsible for infection in the stomach. Helicobacter pylon can cause dysentery and diarrhea. It has also been associated with peptic ulcers and other bowel disorders. These diagnostic techniques include non-infectious conditions like recurrent acute peptic ulcer, non-ulcer dyspeptic ulcers, malignancies, and other conditions including candida, Helicobacter pylon (H.pylori), Helicobacter pylori (H.pylori), and Staphylococcus aureus (S.aureus). Healthcare infrastructure is developing at a rapid pace and adopting new diagnostic tools to facilitate diagnosis and treatment. This Diagnostic Medical Equipment or DMECs are used to screen patients, take blood samples, perform physical examination and culture of growths, and analyze immune and inflammatory parameters.
Medagadget.com

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size To Reach USD 2,562.9 Million in 2028 With CAGR of 8.6% | Reports And Data

In order to resolve the issue regarding medication errors, Computerized Provider Order Entry (CPOE) with CDSS can prove to be effective and is designed to reduce the warning system by focusing on clinically relevant issues. Adoption of CDSS can be important to improve safety in many ways. Examples include, use of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) for gaining more correct and complete patient records, regular and reliable sharing of health data, as well as supporting the diagnosis, monitoring, and management of diseases, while engaging patients and families.
