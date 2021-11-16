Innovation to trigger the EEG Devices Market

The global veterinary biologics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2019–2029). Rising trend of pet ownership across the world has increased concerns related to pet health, resulting in rising demand for veterinary biologics. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), around 67% of U.S. households own a pet, which is a significant rise of 56% since 1988. Preventive veterinary biologics such as vaccines are most widely used as prophylactic treatment. Increase in usage of prophylactic veterinary biologics is primarily attributed to growing awareness about better pet health management and risk of various diseases such as rabies. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed the use of veterinary biologics such as monoclonal antibodies over blood-derived rabies immunoglobulin. Such endorsements and quest for more safe & effective veterinary biologics have resulted in increased R&D spending.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO