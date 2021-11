ABINGTON (CBS) — The Abington High School football team beat St. Mary’s of Lynn 26-21 in the Division 6 state semifinal on Friday. The team’s victory celebration began on the field and continued onto the front lawn of head coach Jim Kelliher’s home, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. “I thank you very much for being here. I appreciate it tremendously,” he shouted from his front steps. The coach sat proudly outside his home, waving the Abington Green Wave Pride Flag back to the students. He had to miss Friday night’s big win due to contracting the virus. Coach Kelliher waving to his...

ABINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO