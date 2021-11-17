ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

MOJO Monarchs Part One: The Build-Up to 1991

ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haqyG_0cyrLXTW00

ODESSA, Texas: In Part One of our three-part exclusive series looking back 30 years at Permian’s last state championship football team, some of the squad’s key players remember the negative backlash surrounding Friday Night Lights’ release in 1990, the team going on probation and being banned from the playoffs the same season and a friendly summer program where two captains got their motivation to win it all. Check out the video above for the full story!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Odessa, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part One#Weather#American Football#Permian
ABC Big 2 News

Playoff game in Sweetwater canceled after deadly crash involving Andrews ISD bus

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The high school football playoff game between Andrews and Springtown set to take place in Sweetwater has been postponed after a deadly crash involving the Andrews band. Sweetwater ISD Superintendent Dr. Drew Howard says the game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday was canceled. A football player’s father tells BigCountryHomepage.com that no […]
SWEETWATER, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

1K+
Followers
762
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy