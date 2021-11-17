MOJO Monarchs Part One: The Build-Up to 1991

ODESSA, Texas: In Part One of our three-part exclusive series looking back 30 years at Permian’s last state championship football team, some of the squad’s key players remember the negative backlash surrounding Friday Night Lights’ release in 1990, the team going on probation and being banned from the playoffs the same season and a friendly summer program where two captains got their motivation to win it all. Check out the video above for the full story!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.