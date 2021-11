The Kid LAROI is one of those artists who’s constantly posting on social media, but he deleted everything on his Instagram on Tuesday but a note to his fans. Announcing that his F**k Love era is “finally” over, he announces, “Last week, I went on a small vacation for the first time in a while. During that time, I started thinking and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project: my debut album.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO