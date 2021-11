The Yale fencing teams competed in their first competition since March 2020 and their first bouts with Marat Israelian as interim head coach. The Blue and White traveled to Penn State to open their season in the Max Garret Open on Saturday and Sunday. Yale and Columbia were the only Ancient Eight teams present at the competition, which featured seven other teams in the men’s and nine in the women’s competition. The women’s team saw three individuals place within the top 10 of the epee and foil contest, while the men’s team featured one top 10 placement in the saber category.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO