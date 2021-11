The 775 Winter Update was an Open event that provided an opportunity for the PBR Staff to get up close look to evaluate the progress players have made over the past few months during the Summer and Fall seasons. This event provided an opportunity players an opportunity to showcases themselves next to similar high caliber players, many uncommitted, with the help of the leading technology in the game with Blast Motion and TrackMan.

BASEBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO