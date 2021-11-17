ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

United Airlines plane catches fire at Logan Airport

By Rosemary Ford
 5 days ago
No one was on the aircraft at the time, and no one was injured.

The tail end of a United Airlines 737 airliner caught fire Tuesday morning while parked at a Logan Airport gate.

No one was on the plane at the time, and no one was injured, according to WCVB.

The plane arrived at 7:36 a.m. from San Francisco. It was scheduled to fly back Tuesday morning.

According to WBZ, the fire started in the auxiliary power unit, located in the back of the plane.

Massport fire crews responded quickly, extinguishing the fire according to a statement.

Maria Lim, who was set to be on the plane, said the flight was first delayed one hour, then canceled, according to NBC10.

“I thought it was just some repairs or something and I didn’t think it was going to be on my flight,” said Lim, who had been visiting her daughter in New Hampshire. “After that, I thought it was a blessing it didn’t happen in mid-air.”

She planned to fly home to Hawaii on Friday, she said.

United removed the plane from service while it is inspected, according to a statement from the airline.

