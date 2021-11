In a game where the UNC basketball program did not look sharp at all, Brady Manek proved to be the lone bright spot for the Tar Heels. Not much went right for the UNC basketball program on Sunday afternoon, as they lost their second consecutive contest in the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic. In this game, the Tar Heels were outplayed throughout, suffering a 89-72 loss to No. 17 Tennessee.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO